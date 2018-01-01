Private Tour: Customizable Cruise on Luxury Yacht from Tromso

Our Luxury Yacht Arctic Queen (Rodman Muse 44 2016 model) is the best choice if you are searching for a experience in a 6 stars enviroment, with a 5 stars yacht. Arctic Queen take you there with high comfort and are perfect for those who wants a #private #cruise. Thanks to its design and performances, she is a reference yacht on its lengths. She has a big secured platform at backside (not on picture) with extra rails for fishing acticvity, photo sessions, swimming or just beeing closer. This is an exlusive yacht designed for a small group for customized tour for exploring the beautiful nature around Tromsø. Magical moutains, fantastic daylight makes this a memory for life. Enjoy the trip either you use the flybridge or inside panoramic saloon.Arctic Queen is a really nice and comfortable – she is designed for VIP and luxury cruising. Our Skipper will take good care of you.Our private and exclusive cruise is perfect for Fjordcruise and Sightseeing Whalesafari Midnightsun a romantic tour Northernlight Fishing VIP tour – for your business connections Representation tour Team-building Adventure tour Transport to your new destination (Lyngen, Malangen, Senja or other places)