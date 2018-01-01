Private tour: The famous Flåmsbana railway, Gudvangen and Stegastein from Bergen

Departure 1 - 0715 from Bergen City CentreAfter your pick-up at your Bergen hotel, your dedicated guide will take you out on the the road. You head out towards the village of Dale where the internationally known knitwear from Dale of Norway is produced. Along the way you see mountains "growing out of the Fjords" and small farms scattered in the landscape you pass through. In the picturesque city of Voss you will board the train towards Myrdal, where you change trains at the staggering elevation of 867 meters a.s.l. Here you board the famous Flåmsbana Railway. A railway that took 21 years to complete, much due to the fact that 18 of the 20 tunnels was hand driven (built by hand). And due to the great difference in elevation between the top of the mountain and the fjord, -the only way it could be built was with horseshoe bends to rapidly lower altitude at a pace where the brakes can withstand the weight of the train. Ever since it's opening in 1941 it has been one of Norway's main attractions. Today it transports more than one million passengers who seeks it from all over the world. Well down in Flåm you will be able to enjoy tourist attractions and not to mention enjoying hand brewed beers from the local brewery. Handcrafted and well tasting together with a lunch at one of the restaurants you find in this swarming village in the deepest end of the Aurlandsfjord. You have about two hours of freetime before your guide will meet you again. At approx 13.10 you depart in your guides vehicle to Stegastein Viewpoint. A view platform that springs 30 metres out from the mountainside above Aurland and where you have a clear view of the amazing UNESCO World Heritage area. Further on you set course for Gudvangen and the Nærøyfjords deepest end. From here you make your way up the Nærøy valley to the top of Stalheim, where you drive down Europe's steepest car road. 14 hairpin turns make it possible to descend down in the valley. Som places it descends with as much as one meter every 5 meter of road. It is truly a thrill - and be warned: Your guide will make it even a bit more of a thrill for you ;-) At the Tvindefossen waterfall you are able to walk all the way into the waterfall itself. And take a close look at another of Norway's spectacular nature phenomenons. Thousands of gallons of water cascading down above you. And so clean that you can just take a sip of it or fill your water bottles for free. Back at Voss you will again get back on the train that will take you directly to Bergen Train station where you are back in the city for a refresh at your hotel, before it is time for dinner at the restaurant of your choices at about 20.00 (8 pm.) NOTE: Departure 2 @ 10.30 uses the route in reverse order. Please read important section before booking. Tickets for trains is own expense and not included in Viator price.