It's your choice: speed and convenience via the Lærdalstunnel, or driving fun and massive views via the mountain road. We know which we'd choose.
Private tour: The Fjords in a Nutshell Sognefjord, Flåm & Gudvangen
Day 1This tour starts directly from your own hotel in Bergen and your guide will pick you up here and bring you down to the harbour. Here you will boar the Costal Express boat that brings you via the amazing Alverstraumen where the tidal currents flows like a river. Further on you will see what the coast is all about as you navigate through the landscape. Small farms, cottages, cabins and seahouses are drenched like small stars in the nature. The coastal express is the "real thing" - not something invented for tourists alone. And you will meet locals that are most proud to tell you about their local communities. Just ask. In the small town of Lavik your guide are awaiting you on the quay, and the next part of the journey follows the Sognefjord as it cuts it's deep way through the spectacular mountains on each side. Here is where the Guides local knowledge comes to a superb use, as he now will bring you deep inside the mountains towards areas that are little known to the common tourist. Ascending higher and higher towards the Gaularfjellet magic viewpoint. where modern Norwegian architecture meets the rough nature that shaped it. Gaularfjellet Viewpoint is a part of Norways 18 Tourist Roads and in 2017 the new 300 square metre view platform was opened to the audience. Here you enjoy a lunch break under open skies. Day 2You will again have a early morning departure to make the most out of your day. And first part of this day is crossing the fjord by ferry. You make your way via Sogndal and Kaupanger - and are again crossing a part of the Fjord in Lærdal. Here you drive through yet another magnificent piece of Norwegian engineering. One of the longest road tunnels in the world. The Lærdal tunnel is 25 kilometers long and have tree enormous caves inside that are illuminated like you would expect Valhalla to be. Inspired by folklore tales of Trolls and Giants. As you come out in broad daylight again you arrive in Aurland, home to the "King of the Fjords" - The UNESCO World Heritage Site: Nærøyfjorden. And here you are able to make some choises of your own. 1. Take a fjordcruise on the Næøyfjord surrounded by its mountains raging up to 1800 metres above the fjord. 2. Take the Flåmsbana Railway from Flåm to Myrdal, and continue towards Oslo 3. Take the Flåmsbana Railway from Flåm to Myrdal, and continue to Voss where your guide are picking you up 4 Take both the Fjordcruise and Railway - and decide to either return to Bergen or go on to Oslo Please notice that Train and cruise tickets are NOT included in the cost of this trip. This is to be able to tailor make it for the your specific need, and to purchase only the actual tickets you will use. Expressboat and Ferry tickets are incl. UNLESS OTHERWISE MENTIONED WHEN BOOKED - THIS TOUR WILL RETURN TO BERGEN WHERE IT ENDS.
Private tour: The famous Flåmsbana railway, Gudvangen and Stegastein from Bergen
Departure 1 - 0715 from Bergen City CentreAfter your pick-up at your Bergen hotel, your dedicated guide will take you out on the the road. You head out towards the village of Dale where the internationally known knitwear from Dale of Norway is produced. Along the way you see mountains "growing out of the Fjords" and small farms scattered in the landscape you pass through. In the picturesque city of Voss you will board the train towards Myrdal, where you change trains at the staggering elevation of 867 meters a.s.l. Here you board the famous Flåmsbana Railway. A railway that took 21 years to complete, much due to the fact that 18 of the 20 tunnels was hand driven (built by hand). And due to the great difference in elevation between the top of the mountain and the fjord, -the only way it could be built was with horseshoe bends to rapidly lower altitude at a pace where the brakes can withstand the weight of the train. Ever since it's opening in 1941 it has been one of Norway's main attractions. Today it transports more than one million passengers who seeks it from all over the world. Well down in Flåm you will be able to enjoy tourist attractions and not to mention enjoying hand brewed beers from the local brewery. Handcrafted and well tasting together with a lunch at one of the restaurants you find in this swarming village in the deepest end of the Aurlandsfjord. You have about two hours of freetime before your guide will meet you again. At approx 13.10 you depart in your guides vehicle to Stegastein Viewpoint. A view platform that springs 30 metres out from the mountainside above Aurland and where you have a clear view of the amazing UNESCO World Heritage area. Further on you set course for Gudvangen and the Nærøyfjords deepest end. From here you make your way up the Nærøy valley to the top of Stalheim, where you drive down Europe's steepest car road. 14 hairpin turns make it possible to descend down in the valley. Som places it descends with as much as one meter every 5 meter of road. It is truly a thrill - and be warned: Your guide will make it even a bit more of a thrill for you ;-) At the Tvindefossen waterfall you are able to walk all the way into the waterfall itself. And take a close look at another of Norway's spectacular nature phenomenons. Thousands of gallons of water cascading down above you. And so clean that you can just take a sip of it or fill your water bottles for free. Back at Voss you will again get back on the train that will take you directly to Bergen Train station where you are back in the city for a refresh at your hotel, before it is time for dinner at the restaurant of your choices at about 20.00 (8 pm.) NOTE: Departure 2 @ 10.30 uses the route in reverse order. Please read important section before booking. Tickets for trains is own expense and not included in Viator price.
The Fjords by Helicopter, Yacht, Train & Private car in a day (Luxury Class)
Your morning starts with a good meal at your hotel, and at 8am (0800) your tourhost will pick you up in the reception for the most varied day available in Norway. You are brought swiftly to the Helipad for a safety brief before lift-off from a discrete location in Bergen City centre. After take-off you set out over Bergen city for a spectacular aerial view of the picturesque town amongst it's seven surrounding mountains. After pictures are saved in your memory card, the tourhost & pilot will choose the preferred route towards the deep Sognefjord. Upon arrival in the UNESCO World Heritage Site you are flying on top of the snow capped mountains surrounding the Fjords before your pilot will do a quick descend that will make your stomach tickle with G-forces and expectation. In a few minutes you are landing in the small village of Aurland where your next private van is waiting. From this small town along the Fjord you head out for Flåm, where you are boarding the fully electric and futuristically designed vessel Vision of the Fjords for a cruise on the amazingly narrow Nærøyfjord. It's most narrow point is is only 200 meters wide (600 feet) with steep mountains climbing to a staggering 1500 meters on each side. Along the fjord you see small farms drenched around the landscape like reminders of a world where time stands still and the New York's stock brokers have never made a impact.At the arrival in Gudvangen, your private car awaits you outside the crowded area of the pier, and takes you back to the village of Flåm for a lunch break. You and your travel partners will have about a hour of private time before your dedicated host takes you out on yet another venture. You board the Flåmsbana Railway, that is one of the highest ranked traintours in the world. From the bottom of the fjord you set out on your second climb for the day, but this time by the scenic train towards Myrdal station at 867 meters a.s.l Here you enjoy a little time before you board the next train towards the town of Voss, the hometown of American football star and coach Knute Rockne. Rockne is regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college football history and was a Norwegian-American leading the football team of the University of Notre Dame, Indiana. From Voss your private driver will again commence the tour back to Bergen City where you arrive just in time to change for a dinner at one of the city's many restaurants. This is a long day, that passes quicker than most expect. But all impressions along the way is sure to make you fall well asleep when dinner and a good bottle of wine is consumed. This tour is fully customizable and your host will listen to any suggestions or wishes. As far a time and budget allows it, anything is possible. Your host will provide his utmost attention to you - do not be afraid to ask. Maximum guests is 5, but we suggest 4 to make it memorable.