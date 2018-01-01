Lumbini And Kapilvastu Buddhist Pilgrimage Private Tour

At 9am, you will be picked up from your hotel in Lumbini or Bhairahawa, from Bhairahawa Airport or from the Sunouli border with India. Begin your full day sightseeing of Lumbini.The Sacred Garden, which is spread over 8 sq.km possesses all the treasures of the historic area. It has been listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site. The site is marked by Ashoka Stone Pillar, which has an engraved inscription identifying the spot as the birth place of Lord Buddha. On one side of the pillar is the Mayadevi Temple, the temple of the mother of Lord Buddha. Recent excavations have turned up a stone bearing Foot Prints of Lord Buddha.Puskerni Pond, located south of the Ashokan Pillar is where Queen Mayadevi, mother of Lord Buddha is believed to have taken a bath before giving birth to Lord Buddha.Chinese Monastery, a complex of Pagodas and prayer rooms built by Buddhist Association of China.Korean Monastery, which contains beautiful images of Lord Buddha. Royal Thai Monastery, located in the vicinity of the birthplace of the Buddha at the Lumbini Sacred Garden.Ashoka Pillar, the pillar carrying an inscription identifying the holy site as the birthplace, is situated nearby the Sacred Garden. To one side of Ashoka pillar is the Mayadevi Temple. Recent excavations have turned up a stone bearing a "foot imprint", indicating the exact place of birth. Myanmar Monastery. The Myanmar Temple (Lokamani Cula Pagoda) is a gleaming gold and white structure gracefully soaring into the sky in the style of the Shwe-dagon Pagoda in Yangon. There is a monastery complex behind the temple. Nearby, the International Gautami Nuns Temple is a fine replica of the Swayambhu stupa in Kathm-andu. There is a pond here known as Paleswan Pukhu.Japanese Peace Stupa, situated at the northern end of Lumbini. Built by the Nippon Jon Myohoji of Japan, the 41-m tall edifice is visible from a distance. Four different Buddha statues are set into the stupa's dome to face the four cardinal directions.Kapilvastu - Tilaurakot is the capital of the Shakya Kingdom about 25 kilometers west of Lumbini that extends over an area of two and half miles. Tilaurakot is the exact site of ancient Kapilvastu due to its general consonance of local bearings and geographical conditions as described in the Buddhist texts and travel accounts of Chinese pilgrims.After your tour, you will be dropped back off to hotel your original departure point.