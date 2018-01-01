Welcome to Lumbini
Top experiences in Lumbini
Lumbini activities
World Peace Pagoda Tour from Pokhara
In the morning, your guide will meet you at your hotel lobby and transport you to the World Peace Pagoda in the comfort of a private vehicle. Upon reaching the pagoda after about a 30-minute drive, it's a 10-minute walk through staircases to reach the massive Buddhist stupa.Constructed by Buddhist monks from the Japanese Nipponzan Myohoji order, the monument reflects four prominent stages of the Buddha's life in four directions: where he was born in Lumbini, where he became enlightened in Bothgaya, where he taught most of his life time in Sarnath, and where he reached nirvana at Kushi Nagar. Reaching this place atop a hill overlooking the southern shore of Phewa Lake, learn about its design to inspire harmony. Besides being an impressive sight in itself, the shrine provides a great vantage point from which to see spectacular views of the Annapurna range and Pokhara. In the early afternoon, you will be transferred back to your hotel by private vehicle.
Chitwan Jungle Safari Tour
Day 1: Drive (5 hours approx.)/ Fly (45 minutes) to Chitwan. (D)By Tourist Bus: Early morning you will take the bus from tourist bus station and will drive to Chitwan via Trishuli River bank. Normally, it takes five hours to get to Chitwan from Kathmandu.In the evening, you will go for the Tharu Cultural program before the dinner. Day 2: Chitwan National Park Exploration (B/L/D)After the breakfast, you will first go for the canoeing where you will get a chance to see the two species of the crocodile- Mugger crocodile and Gharial. Then after you will go for the jungle walk. During the jungle walk, you can see the one-horned rhinoceros, deer, bears and other several wild animals and the birds. After the lunch, you will go for the Elephant back safari. This time you can see more wildlife. Another highlight of the day is visiting the elephant breeding center where you will get a chance to see the baby elephants and the way of food preparation and feeding the elephants. Day 3: Bird watching and drive to next destination (Kathmandu-5 hours drive/ Pokhara- 5 hours drive/ Lumbini-4 hours drive) (B)Early morning you will go for the bird watching. Then after you take your breakfast and will get ready for the next destination. From Chitwan, you can either come back to Kathmandu or can travel to Pokhara or Lumbini.
8-Day Private Tour To Lumbini and Pokhara from Kathmandu
Day 1: Begin your trip with arrival at Tribhuwan International Airport, where a private driver will pick up up and transfer you to the hotel. An orientation program will be held at 5pm. Then enjoy an evening welcome dinner and cultural programming near the Hotel Holy Himalaya. Overnight at Hotel Holy Himalaya.Day 2: Sightseeing of major historical, cultural, and religious places in Kathmandu (Shyambhunath, Pashupatinath, Bouddhanath and Patan Durbar Square). Overnight at Hotel Holy Himalaya.Day 3: Drive to Lumbini (approximately 6-7 hours). The birth place of Gautam Buddha, it is listed as a World Heritage sites by UNESCO. Overnight at Sara Shree.Day 4: Sightseeing in Lumbini. See the Mayadevi temple, Ashokan pillar, Myanmar Golden Temple, and more. Overnight at Sara Shree.Day 5: Travel from Lumbini to Pokhara (approximately 4-5 hour drive) for sightseeing in Lake side.Overnight at Mount Kailash Resort.Day 6: In the morning, hike to the World Peace Pagoda, a Buddhist-style monument also known as Shanti Stupa, which lies above Phewa lake. From here, see the beautiful view of Pokhara. Then go sightseeing in Pokhara. See Davis falls (locally known as Patale Chhango). In the southern flank of the Pokhara valley. This is where the stream flowing from Fewa lake collapses and surges down the rock into a deep gorge, leaping through several potholes. The site is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike. Then head to Gupteshor cave. The revered Gupteswar Cave is situated across from Devi's fall and the cave is almost two miles (approximately 3 kms) long. It has varied passages from hall-sized rooms to places where you have to crawl on all fours. Find a symbol of Lord Shiva preserved here, in the condition it was discovered. Next, head over 2,000 feet (approximately 800m) above sea level to Barahi Temple and Phewa Lake, the second largest lake in the region. Barahi Island Temple. Built almost in the middle of Phewa Lake, this two-storied pagoda is dedicated to the female force Shakti, and is the most important religious monument in Pokhara. The reflection of Mt. Machhapuchhare and Annapurna can be seen in its serene water. Thick forest lies on the adjoining southern slopes of the lake.Overnight at Mount Kailash Resort. Day 7: Drive back to Kathmandu (approximately 5 - 6 hours). Then enjoy an evening farewell dinner with cultural program.Overnight at Hotel Holy Himalaya.Day 8: Transfer to airport after breakfast at 8:00 am.
Lumbini And Kapilvastu Buddhist Pilgrimage Private Tour
At 9am, you will be picked up from your hotel in Lumbini or Bhairahawa, from Bhairahawa Airport or from the Sunouli border with India. Begin your full day sightseeing of Lumbini.The Sacred Garden, which is spread over 8 sq.km possesses all the treasures of the historic area. It has been listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site. The site is marked by Ashoka Stone Pillar, which has an engraved inscription identifying the spot as the birth place of Lord Buddha. On one side of the pillar is the Mayadevi Temple, the temple of the mother of Lord Buddha. Recent excavations have turned up a stone bearing Foot Prints of Lord Buddha.Puskerni Pond, located south of the Ashokan Pillar is where Queen Mayadevi, mother of Lord Buddha is believed to have taken a bath before giving birth to Lord Buddha.Chinese Monastery, a complex of Pagodas and prayer rooms built by Buddhist Association of China.Korean Monastery, which contains beautiful images of Lord Buddha. Royal Thai Monastery, located in the vicinity of the birthplace of the Buddha at the Lumbini Sacred Garden.Ashoka Pillar, the pillar carrying an inscription identifying the holy site as the birthplace, is situated nearby the Sacred Garden. To one side of Ashoka pillar is the Mayadevi Temple. Recent excavations have turned up a stone bearing a "foot imprint", indicating the exact place of birth. Myanmar Monastery. The Myanmar Temple (Lokamani Cula Pagoda) is a gleaming gold and white structure gracefully soaring into the sky in the style of the Shwe-dagon Pagoda in Yangon. There is a monastery complex behind the temple. Nearby, the International Gautami Nuns Temple is a fine replica of the Swayambhu stupa in Kathm-andu. There is a pond here known as Paleswan Pukhu.Japanese Peace Stupa, situated at the northern end of Lumbini. Built by the Nippon Jon Myohoji of Japan, the 41-m tall edifice is visible from a distance. Four different Buddha statues are set into the stupa's dome to face the four cardinal directions.Kapilvastu - Tilaurakot is the capital of the Shakya Kingdom about 25 kilometers west of Lumbini that extends over an area of two and half miles. Tilaurakot is the exact site of ancient Kapilvastu due to its general consonance of local bearings and geographical conditions as described in the Buddhist texts and travel accounts of Chinese pilgrims.After your tour, you will be dropped back off to hotel your original departure point.
9 Nights 10 Days Kathmandu Chitwan Lumbini Pokhara Nagarkot Tour
Tour Itinerary,Day 01 Arrive Kathmandu [No meal]Day 02 :: Kathmandu Sightseeing Tours [ 09:00 – 17:00] [B]Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Temple, Swayambhunath Temple & Kathmandu Darbar SquareDay 03 Drive Kathmandu-Chitwan (Jungle Safari)[156km/5 hr](BLD).2 night 3 days exclusive jungle safari starts. Evening cultural dance show and dinner. Day 04::Jungle Safari Continue(BLD)Full day jungle activities includes bird watching, visit to Elephant breeding center, local typical village tours, visit to Elephant bathing center.Day 05:: Chitwan-Lumbini [ 9 Am to 1 Pm] [B]/150 km/4 hr[BLD]Sightseeing of Mayadevi Temple, MonasteriesDay 06:: Lumbini-Tansen-Pokhara [B]/180 km/7 hrTansen is hill station and scenic place on teh way to PokharaDay 07:: Pokhara Tours [B]Sarangkot, Davis fall, Mahendra cave,Bindhabasini temple, Intl Mountain museum,World peace stupsDay 08:: Pokhara-Kathmandu-Nagarkot [Altitude 2100 meter] [230km][BD]Bhaktapur tour on teh way to NagarkotDay 09 Nagarkot-Kathmandu (B)Day 10 Departure (B)After breakfast, transfer to airport for departure
10 Nights 11 Days Kathmandu Chitwan Lumbini Pokhara Dhampus And Nagarkot Tour
Tour Itinerary,Day 1 Arrive Kathmandu [No meal]Day 2 :: Kathmandu Sightseeing Tours [ 09:00 – 17:00] [B]Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Temple, Swayambhunath Temple & Kathmandu Darbar SquareDay 03 ::Drive Kathmandu-Chitwan[Jungle Safari][156km/5 hr][BLD].2 night 3 days exclusive jungle safari starts Day 04::Jungle Safari Continue [BLD]Full day Jungle ActivitiesDay 5:: Chitwan-Lumbini [ 9 Am to 1 Pm] [BLD]/150 km/4 hr]Sightseeing of Mayadevi Temple, MonasteriesDay 06:: Lumbini-Tansen-Pokhara [B]/180 km/7 hrTansen is hill station and scenic place on the way to PokharaDay 07:: Pokhara-Hike to Sarangkot – Dhampus [BLD]Day 08: Dhampus-Pokhara [B]Day 09:: Pokhara-Kathmandu-Nagarkot [Altitude 2100 meter] [230km][BD]Day 10 :: Nagarkot-Kathmandu [B]Day 11 ::Departure [B]Breakfast, transfer to airport for departure