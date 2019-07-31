At the southern end of town a concrete stairway leads to this museum, which is worth a visit for its displays on Tibetan herbal medicine (amchi) and its…
Pokhara to Jomsom
With the upgrading of the path to Jomsom (Dzongsam) into a road, growing numbers of travellers are heading north into the mountains to savour the views and clean mountain air. As well as offering a shortcut to explore mountain villages such as Tatopani and Muktinath, which used to take days of trekking to reach, the road opens up opportunities to several trailheads.
Explore Pokhara to Jomsom
- MMustang Eco Museum
At the southern end of town a concrete stairway leads to this museum, which is worth a visit for its displays on Tibetan herbal medicine (amchi) and its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pokhara to Jomsom.
See
Mustang Eco Museum
At the southern end of town a concrete stairway leads to this museum, which is worth a visit for its displays on Tibetan herbal medicine (amchi) and its…