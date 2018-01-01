3-Hour Private Visit to the Architectural City of Patan

Patan, the 3rd largest city of Nepali after Kathmandu and Pokhara is located on the south central of Kathmandu Valley. Patan, meaning “a pasture land” in Sanskrit is also know by the name of Yala (named after 1st Kirati King Yalambar) and Lalitpur (City of Fine Arts). Lalitpur is believed to have been founded in the 3rd Century BC by the Kirat Dyansty and later expanded by Lichhavis in 6th Century. During Medieval Period it was further extended by the Mallas and later in 18th century, King Prithivi Narayan Shah of Gorkha kingdom attacked Lalitpur and annexed to present greater Nepal. Newar Community of People is the main inhabitant of Patan City. Though temples of Hindu god and goddesses can be seen with in the periphery of Patan Durbar Square, in all Patan can be said as a Buddhist City. Small Chaityas and Stupas can be observed in each and every corner of Patan City. Furthermore, the Stupas on the four corner of Patan city which is said to be built by the Emperor Ashoka from India during 3 century BC also proves that Patan is a Buddhist City. Itinerary:10:30am: The tour guide will assist you at your hotel and take a drive to Patan City.11:00am: Upon arrival at Patan Durbar Square, visit Krishna Mandir (Temple of Lord Krishna) built in 1637 AD by late King Siddhi Narsingh Malla. This temple is made of pure stone. It is a marvelous structure constructed completely out of stone, with 21 pinnacles. Story of Ramayana and Mahavarat can be seen on carving on the first and second floor of the temple. Patan Museum is inside the Patan Durbar square and is considered as the best museums in Asia. It opens daily from 9:00am to 5:00 pm.Bhimsen Temple on the North west of Durbar Square is built dedicating to Goddess Bhimsen (God of trade and Business). Every during the month of (July - August) sacrifice is done infront of this temple to praise Goddess Bhimsen. Likewise; visit Golden Temple, a Gold gilded temple with statue of Shakya Muni Buddha at the main sanctum of the temple. Mahabuddha temple with thousand and eight statues of Buddha and Rudra Barna Mahavihar that contains a fine and amazing collections of images and statues. 1:30pm: Transfer back to your hotel in Kathmandu.