In 2015 Gorkha also became infamous as the epicentre of the worst earthquake to hit Nepal in almost a century, although many buildings avoided damage.
Annapurna Short Trek Including Jungle Safari from Kathmandu
Day 01: Arrival in Kathmandu International Airport (1345m) There you will be met by our Airport Representative and transferred to hotel by private tourist vehicle.Over night at Hotel.Day 02: Kathmandu- Pokhara (910m.) After Breakfast 6 hrs Drive to Pokhara about 200km by Tourist Bus through good scenery of River and countryside. Check in to the Hotel. Free afternoon on your own. Take a walk around Lakeside or you can do boating at fewa lake.Over night at Hotel. (B)Day 03: Pokhara - Tirkhe Dhunga (1577m)After Breakfast an hour drive to Nayapul (50km). Then start your Trek about 20 minutes to Birethati, a prosperous town beside the Modi River. Again heading your Trek to hille, then trek to tirkhe dughga. This day you will Trek about 3-4hrs. Over night at Guest House. (B L D)Day 04: Tirkhe Dhunga - Ghorepani (2855m)After Breakfast start your Trek crosses a stream (Bhurungdi Khola) on a suspension bridge. Trek to a large Magar Village called Ulleri. Again Trek to Ghorepani through the forest. This day you will trek about 5-6 hrs. Over night at guest House. (B L D)Day 05: Ghorepani - Poon Hill (3210m) - TADAPANI (2630m)Wake up early morning then at 4am an hour hike to Poonhill (3195m) with the help of your stick & flash light. Where you can enjoy with Panoramic Mountain Views & beautiful Sunrise View from your Eye lavel. Then after an hour Trek down to Ghorepani and have Breakfast then start your 6 hrs Trek to Tadapani. Over night at Hotel. (B L D)Day 06: Tadapani - Ghandruk (1950m)Trek start to Ghandruk after the Breakfast. After 4hrs descent Trek to Big Gurung Village called Ghandruk. it is the most interesting tribal Gurung village in Nepal, which provides Gorkha soldiers. It has excellent close -up views of Annapurna South, Machhapurchhe and Himachuli. Over night at guest House. (B L D)Day 07: Ghandruk - Pokhara (1910m)After Breakfast, Trek about 3-4hrs then take Bus back to Pokhara. Over night at Hotel. (B L)Day 08: Pokhara - Chitwan (415m)Next day after breakfast drive from Pokhara to Chitwan approximately (5-6 hrs.) Up on arrival have a welcome drink for refreshment, briefing about afternoon program; have a lunch join for the safari activities such as elephant back safari or birding etc. Over Night at Resort. (B L D)Day 09: ChitwanFull day guided jungle safari activities including jungle walk, Dugout canoe ride, visit elephant breeding center, village walk and typical culture show. Over Night at Resort. (B L D)Day 10: Chitwan- KathmanduEarly morning after Breakfast you will go for a bird watching tour and transfer to the bus station and drive to Kathmandu. In the evening you will get fare well dinner with culture show at Nepalese Traditional Restaurant and enjoy very authentic way of Nepalese hospitalities. (B D)Day 11: DepartureToday you'll be transferred to airport for International departure.
3-Hour Private Visit to the Architectural City of Patan
Patan, the 3rd largest city of Nepali after Kathmandu and Pokhara is located on the south central of Kathmandu Valley. Patan, meaning “a pasture land” in Sanskrit is also know by the name of Yala (named after 1st Kirati King Yalambar) and Lalitpur (City of Fine Arts). Lalitpur is believed to have been founded in the 3rd Century BC by the Kirat Dyansty and later expanded by Lichhavis in 6th Century. During Medieval Period it was further extended by the Mallas and later in 18th century, King Prithivi Narayan Shah of Gorkha kingdom attacked Lalitpur and annexed to present greater Nepal. Newar Community of People is the main inhabitant of Patan City. Though temples of Hindu god and goddesses can be seen with in the periphery of Patan Durbar Square, in all Patan can be said as a Buddhist City. Small Chaityas and Stupas can be observed in each and every corner of Patan City. Furthermore, the Stupas on the four corner of Patan city which is said to be built by the Emperor Ashoka from India during 3 century BC also proves that Patan is a Buddhist City. Itinerary:10:30am: The tour guide will assist you at your hotel and take a drive to Patan City.11:00am: Upon arrival at Patan Durbar Square, visit Krishna Mandir (Temple of Lord Krishna) built in 1637 AD by late King Siddhi Narsingh Malla. This temple is made of pure stone. It is a marvelous structure constructed completely out of stone, with 21 pinnacles. Story of Ramayana and Mahavarat can be seen on carving on the first and second floor of the temple. Patan Museum is inside the Patan Durbar square and is considered as the best museums in Asia. It opens daily from 9:00am to 5:00 pm.Bhimsen Temple on the North west of Durbar Square is built dedicating to Goddess Bhimsen (God of trade and Business). Every during the month of (July - August) sacrifice is done infront of this temple to praise Goddess Bhimsen. Likewise; visit Golden Temple, a Gold gilded temple with statue of Shakya Muni Buddha at the main sanctum of the temple. Mahabuddha temple with thousand and eight statues of Buddha and Rudra Barna Mahavihar that contains a fine and amazing collections of images and statues. 1:30pm: Transfer back to your hotel in Kathmandu.