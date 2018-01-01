Welcome to Swayambhunath
The compound is centred on the gleaming white stupa, topped by a gilded spire painted with the eyes of the Buddha. Depictions of these eyes appear all over the Kathmandu Valley. The atmosphere is heightened in the morning and evening by local devotees who make a ritual circumnavigation of the stupa, spinning the prayer wheels set into its base. It is also a great place to watch the sun set over Kathmandu.
Kathmandu Full Day Tour
We will first visit Kathmandu Durbar Square. Kathmandu Durbar Square is situated in the heart of old Kathmandu city at Basantapur, it never fails to impress first time visitors with its ensemble of palaces, courtyards and temples built during the Malla period. The Durbar Square includes the Hanuman Dhoka Royal Palace, the historic seat of the royalty; the magnificent Taleju Temple towering more than 40 meters; Kumari Ghar, the residence of the Living Goddess, Kumari; Ashok Vinayak, also called Kathmandu Ganesh, a temple without a filial ; and Kal Bhairav, the God of Wrath. The capital takes its name from the giant pagoda of Kasthamandap, which is said to have been built out of a single tree. Since the time of the Malla kings, the Durbar Square has been the city’s social, religious and political focal point.We will then visit Swayambhunath, which is located on a hillock 3 km west of Kathmandu, it is one of the holiest Buddhist Chaityas in Nepal. It is said to have evolved spontaneously when the valley was created out of a primordial lake more than 2,000 years ago. This stupa is the oldest of its kind in Nepal and has numerous shrines and monasteries on its premises.In the afternoon we will drive to Pasupatinath Temple which is located 5 km east of Kathmandu, the temple of Lord Shiva is considered one of the most sacred Hindu shrines in the world. The two-tiered pagoda with golden roofs and silver doors houses the sacred linga, or phallic symbol, of Lord Shiva. Chronicles indicate the temple existed before 400 A.D. Near the Pashupatinath Temple on the banks of the Bagmati River lies Guheswari, where, according to mythology, a portion of Sati Devi, Lord Shiva’s consort, fell when a grief-stricken Shiva wandered aimlessly across the earth carrying her dead body on his shoulders following her self-immolation.Last place we will visit will be Bouddhanath Stupa which is located 8km to the east of downtown Kathmandu, Bauddhanath is one of the most imposing landmarks in Kathmandu, visible as soon as you land at the Tribhuvan International Airport. It is the largest stupa in the Kathmandu Valley and is the center of Tibetan Buddhism.
Full Day Kathmandu Valley Sightseeing Tour Including Bhaktapur
We Begins with Kathmandu Durbar square which is the nearest destination from thamel, a local touristic place in Kathmandu.The Durbar square is home to a house full of woodcarvings of different gods and goddesses. In this 3-story palace you will also find the living Goddess Kumari. Both Hindus and Buddhists venerate her, and she serves as an illustration of the harmony between the Hindu and Buddhist people.One of the popular temples of Kathmandu Durbar Square is Kashamandap, locally known as Maru Sattal is completely collapse by the recently earthquake in Nepal on 25th of April. It is believed that the name of Kathmandu City is derived from the name of this temple, and it is said that this temple is built by one single Sal (sorea robusta) tree. At the center of this temple, one can see the statue of a Hindu god Gorakhnath and in the 4 corners of the temple one can see Ganesh statues.After Durbar square drive 30 mins west to vist Swayambhunath. Swayambhunath is a 2,500-year-old Stupa situated overlooking Kathmandu Valley. Its name comes from the holy monkey living in part of the complex. The painted eyes on 4 sides symbolize the all-seeing eyes of Buddha, and the site is one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites.From Swyambhunath we drive about another 30 mins to Pashupatinath is a temple of Lord Shiva and the most sacred of the 275 Shiva temples worldwide. It is also the oldest temple in Kathmandu. The Bagmati River runs alongside the temple, and is the site not only of pilgrims who bathe in the river, but also contains a special area where members of the royal family are cremated.Drive to Boudhanath Stupa takes about 20 mins from Pashupatinath, Boudhanath is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also one of the biggest in the world. It is the most important pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists, who come here by the thousands during the winter festival to pay their respect.Before we drive to the last destination of our tour Bhaktapur city, we 'll have a lunch at restaurant around Boudhanath Stupa. After lunch we'll dive to Bhaktapur. Bhaktapur is an old Newar town in the east corner of the Kathmandu Valley. The square houses the 55-window palace, which was home to royalty until 1769 but is now a National Gallery. Close by is the Golden Gate, which leads into Mulchok Court, home to the Taleju Temple. This temple, like others in the main towns of the Kathmandu Valley, is dedicated to the goddess Taleju. Entrance to the temple is restricted to Hindus.Drive back to Kathmandu takes about only 45 mins, if you had arrived at the Bhaktapur a little earlier than we've expected because of less traffic jam, then you can spend some more time in this beautiful Bhaktapur city.
Private Tour Kathmandu Pokhara Chitwan 8 Days Tour
Day 01: Meet Our Representative at The Kathmandu Airport & Transfer To HotelUpon your arrival one of Our airport representative will be waiting for you holding our company card “Nepal Tour Guide Team Treks and Expedition (P.) Ltd” and he will escort you to the hotel in Kathmandu. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 02: Kathmandu Sightseeing Full Day City Sightseeing in Kathmandu (B) After breakfast, we will have a wonderful half day sightseeing trip in Kathmandu including Pashupatinath, the main holy spot for Hindus; Boudhanath, biggest stupa and Patan City, rich in art and architecture; and we will also visit Monkey Temple, Swayambhunath. In the evening you will be free for personal activities. Overnight at hotel in Kathmandu.Day 03: Kathmandu Chitwan 146 Kms./4 Hrs. Transfer to Chitwan. (B/L/D) Taking around 4 hours we will drive by tourist bus to reach at Chitwan National Park all the way passing through the beautiful scenery of Nepal beside the Trishuli River. Our hotel representative will greet you and you will be transferred to the hotel. In the evening, you will see Tharu dance by the local villagers. Overnight at hotel.Day 04: Chitwan Jungle Activities(B/L/D) Today, you will walk all around the park rich in different types of floras and faunas taking a jeep or on elephant's back and while returning you will also see an elephant bathing. Here one can also enjoy bird watching in the river shore and you spot more than 250 kinds of birds in the park. Overnight at hotel.Day 05: Chitwan to Pokhara [160 Kms/5 Hrs. Transfer to Pokhara. (B) Departing from Chitwan with beautiful memories of witnessing different species of plants, animals as well as birds, we will move to Pokhara taking around 5 hours. From Mugling, we will drive to west into the mountains, passing different rivers. Pokhara, also known as the 'Lake City' is one of the stunning places on earth. Here you will see wonderful views of Dhaulagiri, Machhapuchhre, Manaslu, Annapurna range and several other peaks. After arriving in Pokhara, we make a sightseeing trip an then transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Pokhara. Day 06: Pokhara Sightseeing (B) On this day we will make a sightseeing of Pokhara. We also visit Gupteswar Mahadev Cave, Seti River Gorge, Devi's fall, Tibetan Refugee Camp, mountain museum etc. which are major appeals of the city. Overnight at Pokhara.Day 07: Pokhara to Kathmandu (200 Km 6 Hrs) (B) After breakfast, we will return with the 200 kilometers drive to reach Kathmandu taking around 6 hours. On the way, you can enjoy the beautiful sceneries. On arrival in Kathmandu, you will transfer to the hotel. And then can spend the time leisurely, possibly do some shopping and have dinner together with Trekking Guidestaffs. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 08: Kathmandu Departure Transfer to Kathmandu Airport Flight (B)
Luxurious Nepal Tour with 5 Star Services from Kathmandu
Day 01: Meet and greet you in Kathmandu Trivuwan International Airport upon your arrival. Then, will transfer you to 5 Star hotel. Overnight stay in Kathmandu. Day 02: After breakfast, we will take you to visit the famous UNESCO World Heritage sites located in Kathmandu with an experienced guide who will provide you with an in-depth description of the history and the culture of ancient Nepal. The world heritage sits include Kathmandu Durbar Square, Pashupati, Boudhanath and Swayambhunath. This tour will take approximately 5 hours after which we will take you to back to the hotel. Day 03: After breakfast, we will be travelling to Pokhara in a flight which will take around 25 minutes. You can enjoy the beautiful mountain ranges and the scenic view from the flight. Upon arrival at Pokhara, our representative will meet you at the airport and take you to a luxurious hotel in a private car. After resting for a time, we will go paddle boating at the iconic Phewa Lake for around an hour. After boating we will go back to the hotel. Day 04: After breakfast, we will travel to the various landmarks throughout Pokhara. We will visit Davi's Falls, and the famous Gupteshwor caves. Then we will take a short trek to World Peace Stupa which is a Japanese Buddhist Temple. It offers a breathtaking view of Pokhara city and the beautiful Himalayan mountains surrounding Pokhara. A gude will be present at every site to provide you with the details of the sites. We will then return you back to the hotel. At night you will be having a typical Nepali cultural dinner with cultural dance. Day 05: After breakfast we will be travelling to Chitwan by flight which will take us about 25 minutes. We will be met by our representative at the airport who will transport us to the resort. Dinner will be provided at the resort. Day 06: After breakfast, we will be going for a jungle safari with jeep or elephant according to your choice. This safari lasts around 2 hours and can see various wild animals in their natural habitats including the one horned rhino, peacock, gazelles and if lucky the Royal Bengal tiger. Lunch and Dinner will be provided at the resort. Overnight Stay. Day 07: After breakfast, will transfer you to Airport for fly to Kathmandu (25 minutes flight). Upon arrival in Kathmandu, will drive you to Nagarkot (Approx. 1.40 hours), and transfer you to Luxurious hotel. From hotel, you will enjoy Sunset view over Mt. Everest (8848 Meters). Overnight stay. Day 08: Early morning, enjoy Sunrise view over Mt. Everest from your resort. After breakfast, will drive you to Kathmandu International Airport for your onward fly. Tour end.
Nepal Bhutan Tour ( 7 Days )
You will be received by our tour escort as per your flight arrival in Kathmandu Airport. Enjoy short drive to your centrally located hotel. In the morning take tour of Kathmandu Durbar square including living goddess, continue tour to Swayambhunath also known as monkey temple. In the afternoon explore Bhaktapur city. Visit includes Durbar Square, Nyatapola, Dattatraya square, Potters square. Tour continues to Boudhanath Stupa. Join the Kora in Boudhanath stupe.On 3rd day, enjoy the scenic flight to Bhutan. On arrival, our escort will receive you and start your journey in Bhutan. An afternoon visit Thimpu- the capital city of Bhutan. On 4th day you will drive to Punakha anothe city of Bhutan. Visit Punakha Dzong and enjoy scenic drive back to Thimpu.On 5th day you will take early morning scenic drive to Paro. Than you will take short hike to Takshang also popular as Tiget Nest. It is nearly 2 hours hike to the cliff where the Taksang monastery is located. Lunch is served in the cafeteria en-route. ProgramDay 01, ArrivalOn arrival in Kathmandu transfer to hotel.Day 02, Explore KathmanduMorning tour of Kathmandu and SwayambhunathAfternoon tour of Bhaktapur and BoudhnathDay 03, Kathmandu-ThimpuTake a flight to Paro and on arrival drive to Thimpu.Enjoy walking tour of Thimpu.Day 04, Thimpu-Punkha-ThimpuDay trip to Punakha, visit Punakha DzongDay 05, Paro ExcursionMorning drive to Paro and hiking to Tiger nest.Day 06, Paro-KathmanduIn the morning drive to airport to board your flight to KathmanduDay 07, Departure
10 days Nepal cultural highlights tour
Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu Arrival at Kathmandu Airport. you will be transfered to your hotel which is located in the hearth of Thamel.Day 2: Full day sightseeing in KathmanduToday will bring you to Kathmandu’s must sees including, Kathmandu Durbar Square, Swayambhunath, Boudha stupa and Pashupatinath temple.Day 3: Kathmandu to Chitwan (distance: 160km - duration: 6/7 hours) After breakfast, you travel to Chitwan National Park. In the afternoon your guide will take you on a Village tour to a nearby ethnic Tharu village. In the evening, you will attend a Tharu cultural dance by the local villagers. Day 4: Half day Chitwan Jungle safari After breakfast, you take part in a Jungle Jeep safari where your guide will take you into the jungle to search for wild animals. In the afternoon you have time to explore the nearby village or book an optional excursion. Day 5: Chitwan to Lumbini and sightseeing in Lumbini (distance: 150km – duration: 4/5 hours) In the morning, you will move to Lumbini. Upon arrival in Lumbini your local guide will show you around the many temples and special places of Lumbini. The highlight of this tour is the birthplace of Buddha. Day 6: Lumbini to Pokhara (distance: 170km – duration: 6 hours) In the morning you will move from Lumbini to Pokhara by transport. Once you have arrived in Pokhara, you will have free time in the afternoon to explore the lake side (tourist area) of Pokhara. Day 7: Sightseeing in Pokhara Early morning you will head to Sarangkot to see the sunrise. In the early afternoon, you will have a guided sightseeing tour in this Himalaya city. You will visit the Peace pagoda, International Mountain Museum, Davis Fall (waterfall) and the Gupteshower Cave. Day 8: Pokhara to Kathmandu via Bandipur (distance: 240km - duration: 8 hours)After 3,5 hours driving, we will make a stop of around 1 hour to explore Bandipur which is a beautiful old town. After lunch we continue to Kathmandu.Day 9: Sightseeing in BhaktapurToday you will visit Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Pottery square and the many beautiful small streets and local life Bhaktapur has to offer. Day 10: Departure dayTransfer to airport