Full Day Kathmandu Valley Sightseeing Tour Including Bhaktapur

We Begins with Kathmandu Durbar square which is the nearest destination from thamel, a local touristic place in Kathmandu.The Durbar square is home to a house full of woodcarvings of different gods and goddesses. In this 3-story palace you will also find the living Goddess Kumari. Both Hindus and Buddhists venerate her, and she serves as an illustration of the harmony between the Hindu and Buddhist people.One of the popular temples of Kathmandu Durbar Square is Kashamandap, locally known as Maru Sattal is completely collapse by the recently earthquake in Nepal on 25th of April. It is believed that the name of Kathmandu City is derived from the name of this temple, and it is said that this temple is built by one single Sal (sorea robusta) tree. At the center of this temple, one can see the statue of a Hindu god Gorakhnath and in the 4 corners of the temple one can see Ganesh statues.After Durbar square drive 30 mins west to vist Swayambhunath. Swayambhunath is a 2,500-year-old Stupa situated overlooking Kathmandu Valley. Its name comes from the holy monkey living in part of the complex. The painted eyes on 4 sides symbolize the all-seeing eyes of Buddha, and the site is one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites.From Swyambhunath we drive about another 30 mins to Pashupatinath is a temple of Lord Shiva and the most sacred of the 275 Shiva temples worldwide. It is also the oldest temple in Kathmandu. The Bagmati River runs alongside the temple, and is the site not only of pilgrims who bathe in the river, but also contains a special area where members of the royal family are cremated.Drive to Boudhanath Stupa takes about 20 mins from Pashupatinath, Boudhanath is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also one of the biggest in the world. It is the most important pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists, who come here by the thousands during the winter festival to pay their respect.Before we drive to the last destination of our tour Bhaktapur city, we 'll have a lunch at restaurant around Boudhanath Stupa. After lunch we'll dive to Bhaktapur. Bhaktapur is an old Newar town in the east corner of the Kathmandu Valley. The square houses the 55-window palace, which was home to royalty until 1769 but is now a National Gallery. Close by is the Golden Gate, which leads into Mulchok Court, home to the Taleju Temple. This temple, like others in the main towns of the Kathmandu Valley, is dedicated to the goddess Taleju. Entrance to the temple is restricted to Hindus.Drive back to Kathmandu takes about only 45 mins, if you had arrived at the Bhaktapur a little earlier than we've expected because of less traffic jam, then you can spend some more time in this beautiful Bhaktapur city.