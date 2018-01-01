Welcome to Pashupatinath
At first glance, Pashupatinath might not look that sacred – the temple is just a few hundred metres from the end of the runway at Tribhuvan Airport, overlooking a particularly polluted stretch of the Bagmati. However, in religious terms this is a powerhouse of Hindu spiritual energy, and is closely connected to Shiva in the form of Pashupati, the Lord of Animals.
Some surrounding minor shrines were damaged in the 2015 earthquake, but the main mandir (temple) was unscathed.
Kathmandu Pashupatinath Temple and Bodhnath Stupa Tour
Meet your guide at the centrally located Kathmandu Guest House and hop on a local bus to Pashupatinath, a significant Hindu temple devoted to the god Shiva. Your expert guide will explain the Hindu spiritual beliefs surrounding the cycle of birth and death. You’ll also have the chance to interact with the colorfully dressed Sadhu monks. Learn why the holy men give up worldly goods to signify devotion and liberation. Outside the 17th-century temple, along the banks of the Bagmati River, cremation ceremonies regularly take place. Respect mourning families by refraining from photos or watching the ritual. Next, travel by local transport for a short distance to Bodhnath. The shrine is an important religious site for Tibetan Buddhists, and one of the only places in the world that you can see the daily routines of Tibetan monks. The stupa sits along a historic trade route that stretches across Lhasa, Tibet, Nepal and India. Today, people still come to Bodhnath to pray before undertaking a daunting journey such as climbing the Himalayas. Marvel at one of the world’s largest stupas as your guide explains Tibetan traditions. You might even see pilgrims spin prayer wheels as they circle the stupa. You’ll also have the opportunity to talk with resident monks about Buddhism and the practices you witness at Bodhnath. After wrapping up at Bodhnath, enjoy a relaxing lunch at a nearby rooftop restaurant with a fantastic view overlooking the stupa (own expense). Then walk to the home of a renowned astrologer who will do a reading for you (own expense), if you wish! After an enlightening day exploring Kathmandu’s spiritual side, your guide returns you to your hotel.
Private Kathmandu Sightseeing Tour
Meet your city guide at the hotel lobby and drive towards the Kathmandu Durbar Square. This medieval square is a historical landmark of the valley with many religious temples, shrines and palaces. The old palace here used to be the royal palace and center of power of the kings during the eighteenth century and earlier. There’s a handicraft open market inside the square area with wide range of things on sale. Next you will drive to Swoyambhunath located on a hill top. It’s also popularly known as ‘Monkey Temple’ due to large number of monkeys residing in it’s forested area. You can observe a full panoramic view of the entire Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountains can be observed from here. There are several other temples and shrines around Swoyambhunath. Your next stop is the Hindu temple of Lord Shiva ‘Pashupatinath’ located on the banks of holy Bagmati River. The four large gates of the temple are silver and gilt-plated and richly carved with images of deities. There are several other Hindu temples around Pashupatinath area. The bank of the Bagmati River is also the cremations ground for Hindus. Continue the sightseeing to Boudhanath, a Buddhist Stupa, closer to Pashupatinath Temple which will be around 20 minutes as per the traffic. This is the largest and holiest Buddhist Stupas in the world. Later on you will be then transferred back to your hotel.
Private Half-Day Tour of Boudhanath And Pashupatinath Temples
At 10am (or your requested departure time), you will be picked up from your hotel or from Kathmandu airport to begin your tour.Your first stop will be Pashupatinath Temple, the most sacred of the Hindu temples in Nepal dedicated to lord Shiva. Pashupatinath has received the attention of worshippers for at least fifteen hundred years. Dedicated to Shiva the lord of Destruction, the temple is situated on the banks of the Bagmati River. A circuit of the Pashupatinath area takes visitors past a sixth century statue of the Buddha, an eighth century statue of Brahma the Creator freshly painted skeletal images guarding temple gates, and other magnificent temples dedicates to various deities in the complex.Near Pashupatinath is another historic and holy temple of Guheswari. Only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple courtyard.Your last stop will be Boudhanath Temple (or Bodnath Stupa). This is the largest stupa in Nepal, which lies a further 2 km north from Pashupatinath Temple. It is also considered to be the holiest Tibetan Buddhist temple outside Tibet. It is the center of Tibetan culture in Kathmandu and rich in Buddhist symbolism. The stupa is located in the town of Boudha, on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu. Learn about the many symbolism in the stupa's architecture Afterwards, you will be dropped off at the airport or back to your hotel in Kathmandu.
Private Kathmandu Valley Day Tour
Begin your morning by meeting your guide either at your hotel or a central meeting point. Then, enjoy the drive to Soyambhunath, the "Monkey Temple," where you can see a Buddhist Monastery and possibly some of the monkeys playing around.Just 15 minutes away, you will visit Pashupatinath, a Hindu Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. You can meet some "Sadhus" there during your hour of free time. After another short half-hour drive, arrive at Boudhanath, where you will have lunch (own expense) and be able to explore this Buddhist monastery as well. Your final destination is Kathmandu Durbar Square, one of the historical places in Kathmandu. Here, you can see some of the ancient architecture and also have the privilege of meeting Kumari, who is believed to be a living goddess. Spend about two hours roaming around Kathmandu Durbar Square. Your tour will end with transportation back to your hotel.
Full Day Kathmandu Valley Sightseeing Tour Including Bhaktapur
We Begins with Kathmandu Durbar square which is the nearest destination from thamel, a local touristic place in Kathmandu.The Durbar square is home to a house full of woodcarvings of different gods and goddesses. In this 3-story palace you will also find the living Goddess Kumari. Both Hindus and Buddhists venerate her, and she serves as an illustration of the harmony between the Hindu and Buddhist people.One of the popular temples of Kathmandu Durbar Square is Kashamandap, locally known as Maru Sattal is completely collapse by the recently earthquake in Nepal on 25th of April. It is believed that the name of Kathmandu City is derived from the name of this temple, and it is said that this temple is built by one single Sal (sorea robusta) tree. At the center of this temple, one can see the statue of a Hindu god Gorakhnath and in the 4 corners of the temple one can see Ganesh statues.After Durbar square drive 30 mins west to vist Swayambhunath. Swayambhunath is a 2,500-year-old Stupa situated overlooking Kathmandu Valley. Its name comes from the holy monkey living in part of the complex. The painted eyes on 4 sides symbolize the all-seeing eyes of Buddha, and the site is one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimage sites.From Swyambhunath we drive about another 30 mins to Pashupatinath is a temple of Lord Shiva and the most sacred of the 275 Shiva temples worldwide. It is also the oldest temple in Kathmandu. The Bagmati River runs alongside the temple, and is the site not only of pilgrims who bathe in the river, but also contains a special area where members of the royal family are cremated.Drive to Boudhanath Stupa takes about 20 mins from Pashupatinath, Boudhanath is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also one of the biggest in the world. It is the most important pilgrimage site for Tibetan Buddhists, who come here by the thousands during the winter festival to pay their respect.Before we drive to the last destination of our tour Bhaktapur city, we 'll have a lunch at restaurant around Boudhanath Stupa. After lunch we'll dive to Bhaktapur. Bhaktapur is an old Newar town in the east corner of the Kathmandu Valley. The square houses the 55-window palace, which was home to royalty until 1769 but is now a National Gallery. Close by is the Golden Gate, which leads into Mulchok Court, home to the Taleju Temple. This temple, like others in the main towns of the Kathmandu Valley, is dedicated to the goddess Taleju. Entrance to the temple is restricted to Hindus.Drive back to Kathmandu takes about only 45 mins, if you had arrived at the Bhaktapur a little earlier than we've expected because of less traffic jam, then you can spend some more time in this beautiful Bhaktapur city.
Kathmandu Sightseeing with Nagarkot Sunrise Tour
Kicks off with exploring the “City of Temples” which includes, Soyambhunath-“The Monkey Temple”, Pashupatinath-“The Crematorium”, Boudhanath-”The Largest Buddhist Stupa in South Asia”, and three ancient palace places namely, Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur Durbar Square. Then goes to Nagarkot to collect the superb sunset and sunrise views in the snow capped mountains. Starts with exploring the City of Temples, then traverse to Nagarkot to collect the amazing views of sunset and sunrise views of the snowcapped mountains. First Day (Guide, Private Transportation Included/ Entrance fees,Lunch,Dinner and Hotel Excluded) -Take a short drive to Soyambhunath- “The Monkey Temple.” Explore the wonderful Buddhist Stupa (20 minutes drive from Hotel).Enjoy exploring the wonder Buddhist Stupa. Collect some good views of Kathmandu Valley from the top. ( Entrance: US$ 3 per person) -Then drive to Pashupatinath (30 minutes drive)-“The Crematorium.” A Hindu Temple located on the bank of Holy Bagmati River. Meet some 'Sadhus', explore the temple and see the crematory actions as well. (Entrance:US$ 10 per person excluded) -Next stop, Boudhanath-“The Largest Buddhist Stupa in South Asia” (30 minutes from Pashupatinath). Explore the wonderful Buddhist Stupa. Enjoy the spiritual atmosphere.(Entrance:US$ 2 per person excluded) -Kathmandu Durbar Square-“Ancient palace place and home of ‘KUMARI’- who is believed as the living goddess.” (45 minutes drive from Boudhanath). Visit ancient palace place and meet the "KUMARI", who is believed as a living goddess. (Entrance: US$ 10 per person excluded) Second Day (Guide, Private Transport and Nagarkot Hotel Included/Entrance fees,Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner excluded) -Drive to Patan Durbar Square (1-hour drive).Explore Patan Durbar Square, one of three ancient palace place in Kathmandu Valley. (Entrance: US$ 10 per person) - Then, drive to Bhaktapur Durbar Square. (45 minutes drive). Enjoy visiting the largest and nicest Durbar Square of Kathmandu Valley.(Entrance: US$ 15 per person) -Then after the drive to Nagarkot (30 minutes drive). Collect the mesmerising sunset view in the snowcapped mountains. Overnight at Hotel. Third Day(Breakfast, Guide and Private Transport to Kathmandu included/ Lunch,Dinner and Hotel excluded) -Wake up early morning, hike for an hour up to Nagarkot view tower collect the sunrise views in snowcapped mountains. The splendid views Maha Langoor Himalayan range is absolutely amazing. -Come back to Hotel, take delicious breakfast then drive back to Kathmandu (1.5 hours). You will be transferred to the hotel. Trip Ends.