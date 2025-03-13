From the fertile lowlands to the towering Himalaya, Nepal’s cuisine reflects the country’s rich cultural and geographical diversity.

In the south, spiced curries and tangy pickles dominate the table, while in the snowcapped mountains hearty dishes like yak cheese and steaming bowls of thukpa (noodle soup) take center stage. Nepal has drinks to lift your spirits, too, whether you’re starting your day with a sweet, milky cup of chiya (tea) or ending it with a fiery shot of raksi (rice wine).

Nepali food isn’t about fancy frills – but rather about wholesome ingredients, bold spices and a whole lot of heart. The food both fills you up and warms you up – and, depending on your appetite for chilis, sometimes leaves you just a little bit sweaty.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you should eat and drink in Nepal.

A man prepares momos (dumplings) in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Oliver Foerstner/Shutterstock

Devour jhol momos

Momos are a Nepalese classic, originally brought over by traders from Tibet. You’ll find all kinds of versions, including steamed and fried; jhol are momos of the soupy variety. These little dumplings are filled with minced chicken, mutton, buffalo or even paneer (soft cheese popular in South Asia) and served in a warm, spicy broth made with sesame, tomato and local spices.

Where to try it: Narayan Dai ko Famous Masangalli Momo in Kathmandu.

Dal bhat power

Dal bhat is the staple of Nepali cuisine, so iconic that you’ll often spot t-shirts with "Dal Bhat Power, 24 Hour" in souvenir shops. This humble dish of steamed rice and lentil soup is elevated by sides like aloo tarkari (spiced potatoes), timmure aloo (Sichuan-pepper potatoes), saag (stir-fried greens) and pickles. You can add a protein like chicken, mutton, fish or even (in Thakali variations) wild boar. Served simply at a roadside bhojanalaya (no-frills eatery) or elevated with live cultural performances at an upscale restaurant, dal bhat is something you simply must – and will – try in Nepal.

Where to try it: Nepali Chulho in Kathmandu offers traditional thalis with cultural performances that are highly popular with first-time travelers to Nepal.

Chhurpi, dried yak cheese, is one of the hardest cheeses in the world. Pravruti/Shutterstock

Chew on chhurpi

If you’re trekking through Nepal’s high-altitude regions, you’ll want to try chhurpi, aged yak cheese. One of the hardest in the world, this cheese can last for months, making it the perfect on-the-go snack for trekkers on epic journeys. When the weather is cold, locals pair chhurpi with butter tea, a warm Tibetan drink made with tea leaves, yak butter and salt, for an energy boost.

Where to try it: Markets and tea houses in high-altitude regions like Mustang.

A street vendor prepares sel roti, sweet fried dough, in Nepal. Naresh Shrestha/Shutterstock

Snack on sel roti

Sel roti is a sweet, deep-fried ring made from fermented rice batter, then flavored with sugar, cardamom and a touch of ghee (clarified butter). Its golden-brown, crispy exterior gives way to a soft, chewy center, offering a delightful contrast in your mouth. Traditionally prepared during Hindu festivals like Tihar and Dashain, sel roti has become a beloved street snack – perfect to pair with a hot cup of Nepali chiya (tea).

Advertisement

Where to try it: It’s a popular street food in Kathmandu – though be sure to visit Lokpriya Sel Roti Bhandar for the best in town.

A small, traditional clay pot filled with juju dhau yogurt in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Mya2019/Shutterstock

Try the “king of curds”

Juju dhau, or the “king of curds,” is a renowned buffalo-milk yogurt from Bhaktapur, celebrated for its rich, creamy texture and subtle sweetness. Its history dates back to the Malla era (between 1201 and 1779), when a yogurt competition crowned Bhaktapur’s version the finest in the Kathmandu Valley.

Where to try it: You can find this at local dairy shops in Bhaktapur Durbar Square, such as Hada Store (Bhaktapur Juju Dhau), where it’s still served in traditional clay pots.

Sip apple brandy

The “apple capital” of Marpha in the Annapurna region is home to orchards that produce crisp varieties like Golden Delicious and Red Delicious apples, which get turned into cider and brandy. Trekkers on their way to Dhaulagiri Base Camp often stop here to try these fruity spirits, which are best enjoyed while wandering the picturesque cobbled streets of the village.

Where to try it: Most brandy distilleries in the region are run by the local Thakali people. Try apple brandy and cider at Marpha’s homestays or hotels, such as Marpha Palace Hotel. The branded Old Marphali Apple Brandy also makes for a great souvenir.

A hearty bowl of thukpa (noodle soup). Topphy/Shutterstock

Get a taste of Tibet

Tibet’s influence on Nepal is clearly visible – and tastable – especially in areas with significant Tibetan populations. In Lo Manthang, a village located on the Tibet border in western Nepal, you’ll find a cuisine shaped by harsh winters and high-altitude living. Meals are centered around barley, buckwheat, potatoes and yak-based products. Locals here specialize in Tibetan dishes like shabalay, a deep-fried pastry with a crispy exterior and a savory, aromatic minced meat filling, paired with plenty of butter tea to stay warm.

In Kathmandu, Boudhanath, home to the iconic, UNESCO-listed stupa, is a vibrant center of Tibetan culture. Here, food stalls and cozy restaurants serve up delicious “buff” (buffalo) momos, hearty bowls of thukpa and laphing – cold, slippery noodles doused in a tangy, spicy dressing made with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil and chili oil.

Where to try it: Local eateries and homestays in Lo Manthang, or any restaurant surrounding the Bouddhanath Stupa. For an extra treat, enjoy a meal at a rooftop restaurant like View Himalayan Restaurant and Terrace, which offers a stunning view of the stupa.

Nepal’s favorite bar bites

Throughout Nepal, whether you’re at a vibrant street-side bar in Kathmandu or a remote watering hole in the hills, the snacks are just as important as the drinks. Sekuwa – spicy, smoky skewers of pork, chicken or buffalo – get slow-roasted over a wood fire and come served with a squeeze of lime and puffed rice, making for the perfect bar snack. Another popular treat, choyila features buffalo meat marinated in mustard oil, chili, garlic and fenugreek, delivering a fiery kick. Yak sukuti (dried and smoked yak meat) is a high-altitude delicacy that complements a glass of khukri rum or a shot of raksi, a potent millet-based liquor.

Wash it all down with a cold local lager like Gorkha Strong, Barasinghe or Nepal Ice – or opt for something more traditional, like tongba, a fermented millet beer sipped through a straw, or chhang, a cloudy rice brew. For craft-beer lovers, such microbreweries in Pokhara as Nepal Micropub and Frituur No. 1 serve up fantastic local brews to complete the experience.

A woman serving Newari food in Kathmandu, Nepal. YWL/Getty Images

Vegetarian and vegan dining in Nepal

Nepali cuisine is deeply rooted in Hindu and Buddhist traditions, which often lean heavily on plant-based diets. You’ll find plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes – though since some may contain ghee or dairy, it’s best to confirm before you order.

A popular vegetarian option is dal bhat, found everywhere from home kitchens to tea houses. During colder months, gundruk ko jhol, a tangy soup made from fermented greens, provides both warmth and probiotics. Dhido, a buckwheat or millet porridge, often replaces rice in Thakali meals, while aloo tama (potato and bamboo shoot curry), baara (lentil patties), and chukauni (creamy potato-yogurt salad), only add to the variety. For dessert, try yomari, a conch-shaped rice dumpling filled with jaggery, similar to India’s modak.

Vegan cafes in Kathmandu like Loving Heart and Hamrovegan offer modern, totally plant-based takes on Nepali classics.

Give it a try: local surprises

Wai Wai noodles

Wai Wai noodles are Nepal’s favorite instant snack. Eat them straight from the pack, in a hot noodle soup, or street-style, mixed with puffed rice, chili, spices and lime.

A “Yac Donalds” yak burger

In Kagbeni, a village in Nepal’s Mustang district, Yac Donalds offers a unique take on a classic. Its burger consists of a ground-yak-meat patty, yak cheese, buns from flour made in 15th-century water mills, crispy fries made from locally sourced potatoes, and refreshing sea-buckthorn juice made from wild local berries.

Chatamari

Chatamari is a Newari take on pizza: a rice crêpe topped with marinated minced meat, eggs, onions and spices.

Women from the Tharu celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival in Kathmandu. AP Tolang/Shutterstock

A year in food

Spring (March–May): Markets fill with fresh mustard greens, wild mushrooms and crisp vegetables. Celebrate Holi with gujiya (sweet dumplings) and samosas (spiced triangular pastries).

Summer (June–August): In Kathmandu’s heat, enjoy refreshing fruits like mangoes, lychees and watermelons. Monsoon rains call for a chilled mug of chhang rice beer.

Autumn (September–November): Festivals like Dashain and Tihar fill homes with the aroma of sel roti and Gorkha lamb curry. In Mustang and Marpha, apple season users in cider- and brandy-making.

Winter (December–February): Warm up with thukpa, butter tea and dried yak meat. In the Kathmandu Valley, celebrate Yomari Punhi with steamed Yomari dumplings.