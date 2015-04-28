Welcome to Around the Kathmandu Valley
Aside from the exceptional Unesco World Heritage Sites of Patan and Bhaktapur, there are numerous Newari villages that are off the tourist circuit. Many attractions can be explored by minibus, taxi, mountain bike, motorcycle and even on foot, following a web of ancient trails. You’ll likely see fewer tourists just 10km outside Kathmandu than you will if you trek for days through the Himalaya.
High Road to Tibet
From the sacred peaks of Tibet to lush green Nepalese valleys, explore the best of the Himalaya on this two-week tour. Discover mighty temples and small outposts on a journey that offers incredible vistas at every turn of the trail. Our expert CEOs will take the hassle out of planning and help you find the secluded spots only the locals know—and leave you with time to explore. In the thin mountain air of Rongbuk, the highest monastery in the world, you'll enjoy unparalleled views of Mt Everest. So make sure your camera is charged—you're going to need it.
Nepal: Himalaya Highlights
Venture into the lively streets of Kathmandu, spend a night at a Buddhist monastery guesthouse, and take in astounding views of the Himalaya in Pokhara: these are just a few of the experiences that await on this 10-day journey through Nepal. From the famous rhinos and Bengal tigers of Chitwan National Park to the ancient temples of the Kathmandu Valley, encounter the essence of the Himalaya.
Explore India & Nepal
Discover northern India’s famed Golden Triangle and get immersed in Nepalese culture on a 17-day journey. Explore the Taj Mahal and encounter the iconic colors of Rajasthan. Spend a night at a Buddhist monastery and meet with one of the brave women from SASANE, a program that trains former victims of trafficking to become paralegals. From epic sights to intimate encounters, every moment packs a big punch.
India & Nepal Explorer
Home to the Taj Majal, Delhi's Jama Masjid Mosque, and the 'Pink City' of Jaipur, this area is known as the Golden Triangle for a reason. But adventurous travellers know it's also bursting with small-town colours and regional culture. This compact 8-day tour offers plenty of time at the best monuments plus local markets, villages and a stay in a heritage hotel for a taste of traditional life. Everyone should see Rajasthan once in their life—this adventure makes it easy for all.
Treasures of Nepal
There’s far more to Nepal than just trekking and climbing. If the thought of lacing up hiking boots isn’t for you, don’t fret – there are plenty of highlights to see that don’t involve clambering up cliffs. Learn more about Buddhist culture and history in Kathmandu and Pokhara, then immerse yourself in the great outdoors on a safari in Chitwan National Park. Take in the stunning views of the Himalayas and Annapurna mountain ranges from a monastery guesthouse and get to know the women of the SASANE Sisterhood of Survivors, a G Adventures-supported community project.
Local Living Nepal
There’s no better way to get to know a country than by immersing yourself right into the heart of it, and this Local Living stay in Panauti will allow you to do just that. Make yourself at home in this farming village, steeped in culture and tradition. During your stay you’ll learn all about Nepalese customs and traditions, hearing stories that only locals can tell. Pick up ingredients from surrounding markets and enjoy Nepalese cooking demonstrations from your homestay hosts, all after working up your appetite by hiking though surrounding towns. You’ll leave this village a different person than you arrived (and hopefully a better cook).