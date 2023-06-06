Shop
Nagarkot has a reputation as the top spot for enjoying Himalayan views from the comfort of your hotel balcony. Just 20 miles (32km) from Kathmandu, the village is packed with hotels lining a ridge, affording one of the broadest possible views of the Himalaya, with eight ranges visible (Annapurna, Manaslu, Ganesh Himal, Langtang, Jugal, Rolwaling, Everest and Numbur). However, timing is everything, as the mountains are notorious for disappearing behind cloudy skies. The best viewing seasons are October to December and March to April, when clear skies are likely.
Nagarkot
A popular spot to soak in the Himalayan splendour is this tower, perched at 2164m on a ridge, although the rising vegetation can obscure the vista. It’s…
Nagarkot
If you like climbing Mayan pyramids you will enjoy the steep climb up the stone steps to the garden atop this shrine. The central attraction is a massive…
