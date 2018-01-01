Welcome to Bhaktapur
Many Nepalis use the old name of Bhadgaon (pronounced bud-gown) or the Newari name Khwopa, which means City of Devotees. The name fits – Bhaktapur has three major squares full of towering temples that comprise some of the finest religious architecture in the country.
Cultural life is also proudly on display. Along narrow alleys, artisans weave cloth and chisel timber, squares are filled with drying pots, and locals gather in courtyards to bathe, collect water, play cards and socialise. To view this tapestry of Nepali life, visitors must pay a town entry fee, which helps fund temple repair and maintenance.
Top experiences in Bhaktapur
Food and drink
Bhaktapur activities
Day Trip to Bhaktapur and Panauti from Kathmandu
Once you are picked up at a designated meeting point, you will then travel to Bhaktapur, located about 7 miles (12km) outside of the Kathmandu.Bhaktapur is a fascinating, UNESCO-protected Newari city, consisting of three squares, shrines, and temples. You will walk around the Bhaktapur´s Durbar Square to enjoy arts, crafts, and architecture from the medieval period. You will be able to admire the Golden Gate, Window Palace, and Naytapola. After Bhaktapur, you will head to another legendary town: Panauti. Panauti has a strong farmer tradition, so you will always be surrounded by greenery, which only enhances the beauty of pagodas and temples. It is a melting pot of Hinduism and Buddhism. In Panauti, you can share a happy-local-lunch with entrepreneurs (women only) of Panauti Community Homestay. It is the best opportunity to interact with happy people of Nepal. (Note: Lunch is not included in the price)Afterwards, you will be dropped-off back at the meeting point.
Private Day Tour: Patan and Bhaktapur from Kathmandu
Journey to the city of Patan after getting picked up from your Kathmandu accommodations. The drive will take approximately 30 minutes. Upon your arrival, you will commence the walking tour and marvel at the city of architecture and fine arts. Pay a visit to the Tibetan handicraft center at Jawalakhel to watch carpet weaving. Stroll Patan Durbar Square, also known as Lalitpur, home to the residence of the former Patan royal family. View the Newari architecture that surrounds you in multiple courtyards such as Mul Chowk, Sundari Chowk, and Keshav Narayan Chowk. After Patan, drive for approximately 30 minutes to Bhaktapur (also known as Bhadgaon), Kathmandu valley’s most medieval city. This city once served as one of the three Kingdoms of Mallas. You will walk around the famous Bhaktapur Durbar Square and visit the famous attractions such as Lion gate, the picture gallery, the Golden gate, Potter’s square, and the 55 Window palace. Break for a traditional lunch in the square in between sightseeing adventures. Take photos of the historical monuments you witness along the way. Your tour will end with a return drop-off at your accommodations.
Private Half-Day Bhaktapur Sightseeing with Nagarkot Sunset Tour from Kathmandu
1:30pm: The tour guide will assist you at your hotel to start a journey to Bhaktapur.2pm: Reach Bhaktapur and start sightseeing:The Palace of Fifty-Five Windows: The Palace of Fifty-five Windows is the main architectural structure dominating the entire Durbar Square. It was built in 15th century during the reign of King Yaksha Malla and was remodeled by King Bhupatindra Malla in the 17th century.There is a balcony of fifty-five windows with a sculptural design, and it is considered to be a unique masterpiece of woodcarving.Golden Gate: This is the main entrance to the main courtyard to the Palace of Fifty-Five Windows. The Golden Gate is said to be the most beautiful and richly molded specimen of its kind in the entire world.The door is surmounted by a figure of the Hindu goddess Kali and Garuda and attended by two heavenly nymphs.The gate was erected by King Ranjit Malla. It is an eternal beauty in itself.Batsala Temple: This temple dedicated to a mother goddess is full of intricate works on stone.This temple is known for its dog-barking bell. This bell is believed to produce a death knell when it is rung up. It was hung by King Ranjit Malla in 1737 AD. It was rung every morning when goddess Taleju was worshiped.Statue of Bhupatindra Malla: The Statue of King Bhupatindra Malla in the act of worship can be seen on a column facing the palace. Of the square's many statues this is considered to be the most magnificent.Lion's Gate: This gate has two beautiful stone statues of Hindu deities installed on its either side. It is said that the hands of the artisans who produced this were cut off immediately after they gave a finishing touch to the statues so that they could never be replicated. Mini Pashupati Temple: Some people call it a royal dream temple. Folklore says once a Bhadgaon King who was a great devotee to Lord Pashupati had a dream in which Lord told the king to build a temple for Pashupati to be built right in front of this palace.Nyatapola Temple: In Newari language, nyatapola means five stories—the symbolic of five basic elements. This is the most famous pagoda of Nepal ever built with such architectural perfection and artistic beauty. This temple is dedicated to Sidhilaxmi, the tantric goddess of supreme power and success.Bhairava Nath Temple: The Bhairava Nath temple is dedicated to the god of terror and death.4pm: Reach Nagarkot. Nagarkot has a reputation as the top spot for enjoying Himalayan views and sunrise and sunset from the comfort of your hotel balcony.The ranges include Annapurna, Manaslu, Ganesh himal,Langtang, Jugal, Rolwaling, Mahalangur (the Everest range) and Numbur with the views of the Kathmandu valley and Shivapuri National Park. In Nagarkot you can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime sunset.A visit to Nagarkot between October and March will nearly always be rewarded with a view, but be warned the mountains are notorious for disappearing behind cloudy skies on any given day6:30pm: Head back to your hotel.
Private Full-Day Tour With Nagarkot Sunrise and Bhaktapur
Early morning at around 5:15am, your tour begins with pickup from your accommodations in Kathmandu. Head to your first stop to see breathtaking views and the sunrise above of the Himalayas from Nagarkot. You will be surprised to see just how much the local villages along the trail is unchanged. You will see the traditional countryside lifestyle of locals even though they are so close to the city. Nagarkot is at 2195m and it is a scenic hilltop about 32 km from Kathmandu, which is very popular as a mountain viewpoint. From Nagarkot, you can see the vista of the Himalayas ranging from the Dhaulagiri in the west to Kanchenjunga in the east. Also, you might possibly see Mt. Everest but only as a dot on the horizon. With binoculars however, you can see it much better. Watch the stunning sunrise in the early morning, which can serve as a lifetime memory for you.After enjoying the sunrise, you will have your breakfast and about 9:30am, then head to Bhaktapur for sightseeing. Bhaktapur is a famous and old city around a Nepal, listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its richness in cultures, temples, arts and crafts.During your Bhaktapur sightseeing, you will see Golden Gate, Nyatapole Temple, National Art Gallery, Dattatreya Temple, Potter’s Square, the palace of 55 windows, Bhaktapur Durbar Square and many other famous attractions.After visiting Bhaktapur, stop at a nice local restaurant to take break (food at own cost). You will drive for another 30 minutes before getting dropped back off to your hotel at around 2pm.
Nagarkot Full-Day Hiking Tour from Kathmandu
Following a hotel pick up at 7:30am, you will be transferred to Sankhu/ Changunarayan by a private car. Nagarkot is located in Bhaktapur District at an altitude of 2170m, 32 km far from the heart of Kathmandu.You will reach Sankhu/ Changunarayan temple around 9am. Start hiking from Sankhu to Nagarkot for 3 to 4-hours, about 4km uphill. Hike through Telkot Village to see panoramic views of mountains from Nagarkot including Manaslu, Ganesh Himal, Annapuna, and the Langtang mountain ranges. Witness the local lifestyle as you watch people grazing their cattles. Arrive at Nagarkot at around 2pm. Enjoy lunch at a restaurant on the top of Nagarkot. You can enjoy some free time and explore the beauty around you until sunset. The sunset will begin around 4 to 5pm. Watch the scenic sunset view before driving back to Kathmandu. You will reach Kathmandu at 6:30pm and you will be dropped off at your hotel.
Bhaktapur at Dawn Small-Group Walking Tour
The walking tour starts around 6am with your guide, who takes you to various sites and squares of Bhaktapur where you see people performing their daily rituals and at the same time where you experience market with vendors selling vegetables. People come around by their houses to sweep and clean the surroundings, visit temple with offerings and worship Gods and Goddesses. Early morning in the Bhaktapur is the perfect time to take pictures of as there you won't find any tourist in the locality. Bhaktapur is in many ways the most medieval of the three major cities in the Kathmandu Valley. Despite recent development, the city still retains a distinctly timeless air, with much of its glorious architecture dating from the end of the 17th century. Highlights include Nyatapola, the highest temple in the valley, and Til Mahadev Narayan, an important place of pilgrimage. Nearby is Pottery Square, where thousands of clay pots are made and sold. Just east is Tachupal Tole, another square containing temples and monasteries and craft museums.The tour is a leisurely walk through the street, stopping when required to explain at your own pace. Its not on a strict time schedule, and the timing is adjusted according to your interests. The tour ends at approximately 9am with breakfast in the Peacock Guest House, the building which is standing there since 700 years ago or you can choose any other restaurants for breakfast. The cost of breakfast is not included in the tour.