Kathmandu Day Hike in Kakani

Your experienced tour guide will escort you from your hotel and drive for about an hour to Kakani. Kakani is one of the destinations where many domestic and international tourists visit every year to enjoy its natural beauty. Kakani lies on a ridge northwest of Kathmandu valley with an elevation of 2073m above the sea level, from where one can observe the magnificent views of the Ganesh Himal and central and western Himalaya. Apart from this, another peaceful park which attracts visitors is the Thai Memorial park that commemorates the 113 victims of a 1992 Thai airlines crash.Detailed Itinerary 8:30am: Our experienced tour guide picks you up from your hotel. Start the drive from Kathmandu city in a private vehicle to Rani Pauwa takes about 1 hour, which is about 29 kms or 18 miles from the city. After you reach the beautiful settlement of Rani Pauwa, you can explore the local bazaar. After sometime you will be backtracked 2kms to the village of Kaule, where you will commence your 2 hours trek up to Kakani height. The hiking trial that stretches up to Kakani height is a beautiful one, you can hike through pine forests with amazing views of the Kathmandu valley below. After reaching the Kakani hill top sightseeing of the surrounding, you can take a breath taking view of high snow-capped mountains namely Langtang 7,234 m (23,734 ft) and Ganesh Himal 7,422 (24,350 ft). The Kakani Hilltop is naturally beautiful and on the way, you will see a station for Armed Police forces, where you will see them train. After you reach the top, there is also the Thai Memorial peaceful park which commemorates the 113 victims of a 1992 Thai airlines crash. Kakani is also famous for Himalayan Rainbow Trout farming, you can enjoy the taste of Himalayan trout in the restaurants at the hilltop. All the more, this area is also famous for Strawberry farming, with its unique irrigation system. If you are lucky you can also spot locals preparing some homemade liquor using some unique local ingredients, such as Strawberry or Rhododendron flowers. You can also visit the local monastery constructed by Korean monks and do a sightseeing of the village, where one can enjoy the close view of daily lifestyle of the Tamang’s, who are an ethnic group in Nepal. 3:30pm: Drive to Kathmandu, choosing any of the below return options.1. Head back to Kawle, where your transportation back to Kathmandu is ready.2. The other option is to request the transportation to come and pick you up from the hilltop.3. The last option is to walk down to the Passang Lhamu Highway and drive back to Kathmandu. 4:30pm: Back to Kathmandu and drop off to your hotel.