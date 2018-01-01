Welcome to Kakani
Kakani is a major gateway for hiking and mountain biking routes in neighbouring Shivapuri National Park.
Top experiences in Kakani
Kakani activities
Kathmandu Day Hike in Kakani
Your experienced tour guide will escort you from your hotel and drive for about an hour to Kakani. Kakani is one of the destinations where many domestic and international tourists visit every year to enjoy its natural beauty. Kakani lies on a ridge northwest of Kathmandu valley with an elevation of 2073m above the sea level, from where one can observe the magnificent views of the Ganesh Himal and central and western Himalaya. Apart from this, another peaceful park which attracts visitors is the Thai Memorial park that commemorates the 113 victims of a 1992 Thai airlines crash.Detailed Itinerary 8:30am: Our experienced tour guide picks you up from your hotel. Start the drive from Kathmandu city in a private vehicle to Rani Pauwa takes about 1 hour, which is about 29 kms or 18 miles from the city. After you reach the beautiful settlement of Rani Pauwa, you can explore the local bazaar. After sometime you will be backtracked 2kms to the village of Kaule, where you will commence your 2 hours trek up to Kakani height. The hiking trial that stretches up to Kakani height is a beautiful one, you can hike through pine forests with amazing views of the Kathmandu valley below. After reaching the Kakani hill top sightseeing of the surrounding, you can take a breath taking view of high snow-capped mountains namely Langtang 7,234 m (23,734 ft) and Ganesh Himal 7,422 (24,350 ft). The Kakani Hilltop is naturally beautiful and on the way, you will see a station for Armed Police forces, where you will see them train. After you reach the top, there is also the Thai Memorial peaceful park which commemorates the 113 victims of a 1992 Thai airlines crash. Kakani is also famous for Himalayan Rainbow Trout farming, you can enjoy the taste of Himalayan trout in the restaurants at the hilltop. All the more, this area is also famous for Strawberry farming, with its unique irrigation system. If you are lucky you can also spot locals preparing some homemade liquor using some unique local ingredients, such as Strawberry or Rhododendron flowers. You can also visit the local monastery constructed by Korean monks and do a sightseeing of the village, where one can enjoy the close view of daily lifestyle of the Tamang’s, who are an ethnic group in Nepal. 3:30pm: Drive to Kathmandu, choosing any of the below return options.1. Head back to Kawle, where your transportation back to Kathmandu is ready.2. The other option is to request the transportation to come and pick you up from the hilltop.3. The last option is to walk down to the Passang Lhamu Highway and drive back to Kathmandu. 4:30pm: Back to Kathmandu and drop off to your hotel.
Private day to Kakani Hill
Kakani is 28 km form Kathmandu and one of the few beautiful hill stations. Because of the easy excess, Kakani hill has a popular destination for short tour or hiking, cycling and picnic. Western central Himalayan ranges are visible from here. You can also enjoy the beautiful scene of Kathmandu valley standing at an altitude of 2030m (6060 ft). Besides this, it's also worth visiting the Thai Airways Memorial Park commonly known as Peaceful Park, built in the memory of the 113 death passengers of the Crash of Thai Airways in 1992. There is another park named International Mountaineers Memorial Park established in the honour of the mountaineers who lost their lives during their expeditions. There are several hotels and Restaurants where you can enjoy Nepali cuisines. You can either drive directly to Kakani or alternatively hike form the half of the way through the separate hiking trail.
Private Kakani Day Hike from Kathmandu
Kakani is a hill station on the northern side of Kathmandu. It is in Nuwakot district, 29km (18 miles) away from Kathmandu and is accessible by road. The drive takes just 1.5 hours. This place is famous for its breathtaking scenery and there is a lot of potential for day hiking. The tranquility of the surroundings give you immense pleasure and the Himalayan mountains like Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, Ganesh, Langtang, Manaslu and Gaurishankar can be viewed from there.From the main view point, there are a lot of interesting hikes possible towards the north-east. There is also a century old summer villa used long ago by the British Embassy as well as the memorial park that commemorates the victims of the 1992 Thai Airways 311 flight crash.At 7:30am, after breakfast, the tour guide will pick you up from your hotel and take you on a 1-hour drive to Kakani. The drive itself is interesting as you get to pass numerous villages along the road. The scenery on the way is magnificent. But the true beauty is saved for the moment you arrive in Kakani, the whole vista just opens up on the north side as you get out of the vehicle. At 8:30am, you will take a 1-hour drive by local bus to the Kakani Bazaar for sightseeing. At 9am you will start the hike to Bhanjyang, which is about 3-hours long, including a 20-minute steep climb until you reach the top. It's an interesting hike through oak, rhododendron and pine forests. At 11am you will reach the Kakani hilltop where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of high snow-capped mountains with natural beauty. You will also visit the Thai Memorial park and village, where you can closely observe the daily lifestyle of the Tamang ethnic group.At 2pm you will be back to Kakani Bazaar and then drive back to Kathmandu to your hotel.