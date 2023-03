On the hillside above Godavari is an enormous golden Buddha image, created by Buddhists who were inspired by the Japanese Peace Pagoda movement.

You'll probably need to ask directions to get here, but it's just west of the village proper and quite high above the main road. From the turn-off it's a 20-minute walk along a dirt road. As you get to the very end of the village, look for the green gate with a sign that says 'Shanti'; push through here and clamber up the steps to the statue.