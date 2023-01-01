Set in a shady though litter-strewn woodland, this important Tantric temple was built in 1665 and it attracts lots of wedding parties, pilgrims and picnickers who descend en masse on Saturdays. Visitors pour milk and offerings over the statue of Nandi, the bull, in front of the temple and make similar offerings to the image of Vajra Varahi, an incarnation of the ‘female Buddha’ Vajrayogini.

The Vajra Varahi Temple is about 500m east of the main road on the back route to Godavari (turn left by the Narayan temple).