About 7km northwest of Godavari, on the main road, Harisiddhi is notable for the towering, four-tiered Harisiddhi Bhagwan Temple on its brick-paved market square. Dedicated to one of the fearsome incarnations of Durga, the temple has been painted in bright colours by local devotees and is still imposing, despite some surrounding earthquake damage. Any bus bound for Godavari can drop you here.