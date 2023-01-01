This temple is dedicated to one of the Tantric mother goddesses, and the two large pools before the temple compound are fed by nine spouts (known as the Naudhara Kunda) that represent the nine streams that flow from Pulchowki Mountain. It’s located along the road at the junction by St Xavier’s School, which veers off to the right.

Although entrance to the temple is free, there's a pretty good chance you'll be asked to pay Rs 100 by the Naudhara Community Forest group, as the temple sits on the edge of the forest.