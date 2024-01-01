The verdant botanical gardens are a quiet and peaceful spot for a walk or picnic, except on Friday and Saturday when the place is overrun with school kids. The visitor centre has exhibits on Nepal’s flora, and in the middle is the decorative Coronation Pond with its 7m commemorative pillar.
National Botanical Gardens
Around the Kathmandu Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.66 MILES
The first stupa at Boudhanath was built sometime after AD 600, when the Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, converted to Buddhism. In terms of grace and purity…
9.94 MILES
The Swayambhunath Stupa is one of the crowning glories of Kathmandu Valley architecture. This perfectly proportioned monument rises through a whitewashed…
8.72 MILES
Kathmandu's royal palace, known as the Hanuman Dhoka, was originally founded during the Licchavi period (4th to 8th centuries AD), but the compound was…
6.47 MILES
This unique Buddhist monastery is just north of Durbar Sq. It was allegedly founded in the 12th century, and it has existed in its current form since 1409…
5.87 MILES
The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…
8.85 MILES
The long, rectangular courtyard of the Itum Bahal is the largest bahal (Buddhist monastery courtyard) in the old town and remains a haven of tranquillity…
5.84 MILES
You should be able to see the sky-high rooftop of the Nyatapola Temple long before you reach Taumadhi Tole. With five storeys towering 30m above the…
9.09 MILES
The beautifully restored Swapna Bagaicha (Garden of Dreams) remains one of the most serene and beautiful enclaves in Kathmandu. It's two minutes' walk and…
Nearby Around the Kathmandu Valley attractions
0.2 MILES
If you go straight ahead at the junction before the National Botanical Gardens, you’ll reach a cluster of local restaurants, the Godavari Kunda – a sacred…
2. Godavari Kunda Community Forest
0.21 MILES
Across the road from Godavari Kunda is a tiny scenic lake that leads to the entrance of a 30-hectare woodland, which is managed by local people and…
0.64 MILES
This temple is dedicated to one of the Tantric mother goddesses, and the two large pools before the temple compound are fed by nine spouts (known as the…
0.87 MILES
The Naudhara Community Forest is 147 hectares of locally managed woodland, established with support from Bird Conservation Nepal (www.birdlifenepal.org)…
1.32 MILES
On the hillside above Godavari is an enormous golden Buddha image, created by Buddhists who were inspired by the Japanese Peace Pagoda movement.
1.54 MILES
If you’re looking for an excuse to get off the beaten track, the shrine of Bishankhu Narayan may do nicely. Dedicated to Vishnu, this chain-mail-covered…
3.37 MILES
Set in a shady though litter-strewn woodland, this important Tantric temple was built in 1665 and it attracts lots of wedding parties, pilgrims and…
3.79 MILES
About 7km northwest of Godavari, on the main road, Harisiddhi is notable for the towering, four-tiered Harisiddhi Bhagwan Temple on its brick-paved market…