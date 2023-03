If you go straight ahead at the junction before the National Botanical Gardens, you’ll reach a cluster of local restaurants, the Godavari Kunda – a sacred spring on the right-hand side of the road – and, on the left, a tank bordered by a neat line of Shaivite shrines. Every 12 years (next in 2027) thousands of pilgrims come to the spring to bathe and gain spiritual merit. Next door is the large O Sal Choling Godavari Tibetan monastery.