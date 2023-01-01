Supported by a Hokkien association, this is Yangon’s largest and most attractive Chinese (Taoist) temple. The ornate dragon- and lantern-festooned building dates back to 1903 and replaced the original wooden one that was erected here in 1861. Visit before 9am when it’s thronged with worshippers offering candles, flowers and incense to the Buddhist and Taoist altars within.

Meaning 'temple celebrating prosperity', Kheng Hock Keong is dedicated to the sea goddess Mazu who occupies the central altar and is flanked on the right by Guan Gong, the embodiment of loyalty and bravery, and on the left by Bao Sheng Da Di, the god of medicine.