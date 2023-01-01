Musmeah Yeshua Synagogue

All the traditional features of a synagogue are present in this superbly maintained 1896 building: the bimah (platform holding the reading table for the Torah) in the centre of the main sanctuary, the ark housing the sacred scrolls and a women’s balcony upstairs. The wooden ceiling features the original blue-and-white Star of David motif.

Opening hours appear to be more regular than before, but it's still best to contact trustee Sammy Samuels to be sure of gaining access.

The synagogue was once the focal point of an influential community of Sephardic Jews from India and Baghdad; at its height in the early 20th century, it numbered 2500.

Very occasionally (usually on Jewish high holidays) services are held in the synagogue, which has one of the Yangon Heritage Trust's blue plaques.