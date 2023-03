Devoted to the Hindu goddess Kali, this temple was built in 1871 before the flood of Indian migrants came to the city during British colonial rule. It features a highly decorative gopuram (entrance tower). Also look for the flocks of pigeons resting on overhead power lines, evoking Hitchcock's The Birds!

This is one of the locations for Thaipusam, the festival famous for colourful street processions featuring acts of ritual self-mutilation.