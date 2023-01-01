Chaukhtatgyi Paya

Housed in a large metal-roofed shed, this beautiful 215ft-long reclining buddha is larger than a similar and better-known image in Bago. The statue's placid face, with glass eyes, is topped by a crown encrusted with diamonds and other precious stones.

Close to the buddha’s feet is the small shrine to Ma Thay, a holy man with the power to stop rain and grant sailors a safe journey.

Attached to the temple complex is the Shweminwon Sasana Yeiktha Meditation Centre, where large numbers of locals gather to meditate. It’s not hard to find someone to show you around the adjoining monasteries.