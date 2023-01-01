State Fine Arts School

Built in the early 20th century as the grand home of shipping-and-rubber magnate Lim Chin Tsong, this is another decaying but highly evocative slice of Yangon's architectural heritage. The main building fuses Chinese and Western styles of architecture. On the ground floor, beneath the pagoda-like tower, is a gallery of student art.

Explore upstairs to find murals painted by Ernest Procter and Dod (Doris) Procter, who later in their careers had their works hung in London's Tate Gallery and National Portrait Gallery.