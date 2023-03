The smaller of Yangon's two cemeteries dedicated to the fallen servicemen of WWII in Burma is located down a quiet lane near the Jasmine Palace Hotel. This was the first burial ground set up after the liberation of Yangon from the Japanese in 1945. It contains 1381 graves; 86 are unidentified.

In 1948, the graves of 36 Commonwealth servicemen who died in Rangoon during WWI were also moved into this cemetery.