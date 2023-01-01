Drug Elimination Museum

This gigantic time capsule of junta-era propaganda is a mind-bending experience. It vilifies the effects of class A drugs on Myanmar's society while glorifying the role of the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) in supposedly stamping out their production and trade. Cue dioramas of the opium wars, a life-size poppy field, and ghastly depictions of addiction set against the triumphant efforts of the Tatmadaw.

Keep in mind as you wander the vast, three-floored building (with pigeons flying around through gaps in the roof) that Myanmar remains the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan, providing some 25% of the global supply of the drug.