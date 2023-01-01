One of Myanmar's most respected international politicians, U Thant was UN Secretary General from 1961 to 1971. When his grandson, Thant Myint-U, discovered his house in the old Windermere estate area in 2012, the place was a wreck. It has since been beautifully restored by the family, with help from the Yangon Heritage Trust and others, and stands as a fitting memorial to U Thant.

Fascinating archival photographs hang in the house, showing U Thant with the great and good of the era – everyone from Nikita Khrushchev to John Lennon and Yoko Ono. There's also some video footage of him giving speeches. The house and its gardens are used for lectures and events.