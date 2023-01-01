One of Myanmar's most respected international politicians, U Thant was UN Secretary General from 1961 to 1971. When his grandson, Thant Myint-U, discovered his house in the old Windermere estate area in 2012, the place was a wreck. It has since been beautifully restored by the family, with help from the Yangon Heritage Trust and others, and stands as a fitting memorial to U Thant.

Fascinating archival photographs hang in the house, showing U Thant with the great and good of the era – everyone from Nikita Khrushchev to John Lennon and Yoko Ono. There's also some video footage of him giving speeches. The house and its gardens are used for lectures and events.

Suggest an Edit