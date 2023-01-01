Notable for its splendid views of the western side of Shwedagon Paya, this well-tended park offers plenty of pleasant features, such as flower gardens and ponds; fountains, including one made of concentric rings of white elephants; and treetop observation platforms linked by fun swinging bridges.

More quirky aspects include a decommissioned Myanmar Airways Fokker you can climb inside, a fighter jet, an old steam train and a planetarium.

At the park's northwestern corner is the Natural World Amusement Park, with rides such as bumper cars and a log-flume roller coaster. Facing onto Dhammazedi Rd is the kids' amusement park Happy Zone.

Also with an entrance on Dhammazedi Rd is Resistance Park; walls separate this area from People's Park.