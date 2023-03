Here lies Aung San’s widow and Aung San Suu Kyi's mother Daw Khin Kyi. Her funeral in 1989 was attended by more than 100,000 and was a galvanising moment in the country's early struggles to unseat the military government.

The mausoleum is the third closest to Shwedagon Paya in the quartet of mausoleums on this road. U Kyaw Min, the architect of the mausoleum, also designed the neighbouring one for Thakin Kodaw Hmaing.