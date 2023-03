The tomb of one of Myanmar's most celebrated poets and public intellectuals is the furthest away from Shwedagon Paya in the quartet of mausoleums here. Housed in a square-shaped building with perforated walls, the tomb was completed in 1966, two years after Thakin Kodaw Hmaing's death.

U Kyaw Min, the architect, also designed the neighbouring mausoleum for Daw Khin Kyi. The hammer-and-sickle emblem on the facade is a reference to the poet's winning of the 'Stalin Peace Prize' in 1954.