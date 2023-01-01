This well-proportioned zedi (stupa), built on General Ne Win's orders in the early 1980s to commemorate the unification of Theravada Buddhism in Myanmar, is connected by a pedestrian bridge to the southern gateway to Shwedagon Paya.

The zedi is hollow, its inside decorated with a forest of fake trees and a beautiful blue dome showing star constellations.

The king of Nepal contributed sacred relics for the zedi relic chamber and General Ne Win had it topped with an 11-level hti (pinnacle) – two more levels than the hti at Shwedagon.