Meilamu Paya

Situated next to the Nga Moe Yeik creek, this Disneyland-ish pagoda is a hoot. Larger-than-life 3D stucco depictions of the Buddha's life and practice litter the compound. A giant crocodile houses a gallery displaying the legend of Mei La Mu, the girl born from a mangrove fruit, after whom the temple is named.

There are teahouses in the complex overlooking the creek and you can take a boat across the water to a monastery complex.

The temple is a short walk from Tadakalay Station on the Yangon Circle Line.