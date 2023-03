Totally artificial, this ‘great cave’ is where the Sixth Buddhist Synod was held in 1954–56 to coincide with the 2500th anniversary of the Buddha’s enlightenment. Measuring 456ft by 371ft, the cave, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, was built in 14 months by 63,000 volunteer labourers. Grand religious ceremonies are still held here.

It's part of the Kaba Aye Paya complex.