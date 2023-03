More of a one-room exhibition, this compact museum attached to the offices of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma) focuses on the history and continued plight of those jailed for opposing past and present governments. There's a mock up of a typical cell as well as products and artworks made by prisoners during incarceration.

While here, it's worth pondering that Yangon's Insein Prison, built during colonial times to hold 5000 prisoners, now holds over 19,000.