Myanmar Gems Museum & Gems Market

This small and, given its subject matter, surprisingly lacklustre museum offers a handful of eye-catching pieces of bling and precious stones, including a small bust of General Aung San carved from jade. It's on the 4th floor of a building that mainly operates as a shopping plaza for jewellery stalls.
