This overly glitzy ‘world peace’ zedi (stupa), about 5 miles north of the city centre, was built for the 1954–56 Sixth Buddhist Synod which coincided with the 2500th anniversary of the Buddha’s enlightenment. The centrepiece is a 118ft-high, hollow paya with five gateways, each guarded by an image of the Buddha. In the centre is a statue claimed to be the largest buddha cast from silver in Myanmar.

Part of the same complex is the Mahapasana, an artificial ‘great cave’ measuring 456ft by 371ft, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people. Grand religious ceremonies are still held here.