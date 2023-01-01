Inya Lake, created by the British as a reservoir in 1883, is Yangon's largest artificial body of water. The best spots from which to view the lake are the neatly manicured parks running along part of Pyay Rd and Kaba Aye Pagoda Rd. The paths are open to the sun, so bring an umbrella for shade.

The lake's perimeter is one of the most exclusive areas of the city to live; University Ave Rd, on the lake's southern side, is the location of Aung San Suu Kyi's home, where she spent her years of house arrest, as well as the US embassy.

If you're into sailing, drop by the Yangon Sailing Club, which is open to nonmembers on Friday night for drinks and has a lovely lakeside setting.