Thaketa Crocodile Farm

Off the main road from Yangon to Thanlyin, at the end of a bumpy road leading into the Thaketa Industrial Estate, is this government-run farm that breeds rare crocodiles to maintain their population. Some of the saltwater crocs are monsters, growing up to 15ft long. Watching their fanged mouths snap around tossed pieces of fish will send a chill down your spine.

Boardwalks keep you at a safe distance and lead over concrete pools and the mangroves next to Pazundaung Creek. There's also a dubious circus-style 'show' where you may learn some more about the lives of these frightening creatures.