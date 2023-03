Traditional houses of the Kachin, Kayah, Kayin (Karen), Chin, Bamar, Mon, Rakhine and Shan peoples are dotted around this lush, landscaped compound hugging the Bago River, just north of the Yangon side of the Thanlyin Bridge. The best thing to do here is go for a cycle – the park is large and you can rent a bicycle (K500 per hour, K1000 deposit) to get around.

Beside each house, handicrafts and souvenirs are sold, but they're all jumbled up and not particularly great quality.