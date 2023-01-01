Immaculate Conception Church

Also known as the old Portuguese church, these are actually the red-brick ruins of a church built by an Italian priest around 1750. Find them by following a track uphill from near the Thanlyin Bridge; the ruins' friendly caretaker Joseph Paul will likely be on hand to provide some background about the site.

The Catholic missionary Paolo Nerini gained permission from King Binnya Dala to raise a church here to replace the earlier wooden one built by the Portuguese settlers. In recent years the remains have been preserved and, in 2019, a ceremony was held to consecrate the land and to celebrate Mass here.