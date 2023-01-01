Bogyoke Aung San Museum

You'll have to work hard to imagine what life was like inside this colonial-era mansion, where Aung San lived with his family for just over two years before he was assassinated in July 1947. The interior is sparsely furnished and has old family photos and a few personal possessions including, outside, a car driven by the general.

An air of sadness hangs over the property: Daw Khin Kyi, Aung San's widow, and three children, including Aung San Suu Kyi, stayed on living here until 1953 when the family's second son Lin drowned in the pond in the grounds.