Martyrs' Mausoleum

This striking mausoleum houses the remains of General Aung San and the six comrades who were assassinated on 19 July 1947. The Soviet-style, red-painted concrete complex, surrounded by beautifully manicured grounds, was fully renovated in 2016 in time for Martyrs' Day, the first to be celebrated by a government led by Aung San's daughter.

The original timber mausoleum was destroyed after a North Korean terrorist strike here in 1983, which killed 20 people (but not the target, visiting South Korean general Chun Doo-Hwan). To the right of the entrance to the mausoleum, look for the smaller Korean Martyrs' Memorial (free) commemorating those who died in the attack.

On Martyrs' Day (19 July) entry to the mausoleum is free.