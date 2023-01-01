Holy Trinity Cathedral

Yangon's principal Anglican church was designed by India-based architect Robert Fellowes Chisholm. The red-brick-painted neo-Gothic structure took nine years to construct, opening in 1895. It has a few concessions to its tropical location, such as the roofed entrance to provide some protection from rain.

Those interested in WWII should look for the Forces Chapel, dedicated to Allied forces who perished during the conflict in Burma. Regimental crests decorate its walls. There's also a Regiments Memorial to the Chindits (an Allied Special Force) at the southeastern edge of the cathedral compound.