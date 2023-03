This 22.66-hectare development at the heart of Yangon is taking shape with a scheduled completion date by the end of 2021. At its heart will be the former Myanmar Railways Company Building, dating back to 1877. All that remains is the facade which will provide the fancy red-brick wrapping for the new luxury Peninsula Hotel.

The complex will also include two office towers, a business hotel and serviced apartments, all of which will be connected to a shopping mall.