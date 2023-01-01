Old Tourist Burma Building

In late 2019, following a major heritage-restoration project overseen by the nonprofit Turquoise Mountain, this stately colonial building reopened. Much of it is private offices, but there were plans in the works for a food court on the ground floor, other restaurants and possibly a gallery and heritage exhibition area.

Left to rot since its former government tenants, Tourist Burma, decamped to Nay Pyi Taw in 2006, the building's transformation is nothing short of spectacular. It has had many occupants since originally opening in 1905, including the department store Myanma Aswe (Burmese Favourite) in the 1930s, and is currently at the heart of a dispute between the local government and a family who have proof of ownership of the plot since 1918.