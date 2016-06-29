Welcome to Mosta
Valletta, Mosta and Mdina Night Tour
An enjoyable, interesting and relaxing tour starting with a visit to the capital city Valletta. You will first drive around the city where you will be able to see the fortifications and the way Valletta is magically lit at night. The coach will stop you at the Valletta waterfront for a photo stop and you will then proceed to the Barracca Gardens for a breath taking view of the Grand Harbour. You will then walk to the Malta 5D Show where you will discover the history of Malta in a different and enjoyable way. After the show, the coach will drive you to Mosta where you will see the Mosta Dome, the third largest unsupported dome in the whole world. The 18th century church became known throughout the country in 1942 when during World War II, a dropped bomb failed to explode thus sparing the lives of around 300 people. Finally you will visit Mdina, famous as the Silent City since it inspires tranquillity at any time of the day especially during the night. The only way to explore Mdina is on foot. At Mdina, once the capital city of Malta, you will walk through the quaint alleys, narrow streets and you will also see the St. Paul's Cathedral beautifully lit. You will also see the view of the island from the high bastion walls. In Mdina you will have time for a drink or a coffee.
Mosta, TaQali Crafts Village and Mdina Half Day Tour
You will first drive to the city of Mosta. Inspired by Rome’s Pantheon, the church in the centre of the city was built in the 18th Century. It became known throughout the country in 1942 when during World War II, a dropped bomb failed to explode, thus sparing the lives of some 300 people. This church has the third largest dome in Europe. You will then visit the town of Ta’Qali, located nearby was once a British WWII outpost, but has been converted to a village for local handicrafts. You will be able to watch local artisans at work blowing elaborate glass art pieces, intricately assembling original silver filigree jewelry, carving the local limestone and many more. This is the perfect place to pick up treasures that will remind you of your Malta visit. Finally you visit Mdina, Malta’s ancient capital. It rests in a very majestic way, on top of a hilltop right at the center of the island. Mdina is also called ‘The Silent City’ because of its literally quiet and narrow streets that give off a quaint yet very homey atmosphere. Mdina is not only considered to be one of Malta’s precious jewels, but this ancient walled city is one of the best medieval fortifications. You will see magnificent views of the entire Maltese landscape. In Mdina you will have some time to relax and enjoy the area.
Folklore Show and Dinner with Transport
Dine while watching a Maltese folklore show at Ta Marija Restaurant in Mosta. Savor traditional delights such as goat cheese from the nearby island of Gozo as you enjoy a captivating folklore show featuring mandolin music, dancing and much more,This Maltese folklore night is a showcase of the heart of Maltese traditions and cuisine and is surely a memorable night out! The scrumptious food isn’t the only treat. Enjoy the folklore show – a troupe of local dancers performing traditional dances such as the Maltese Frejgatina (Fisherman’s dance) and the Farmer’s Dance.After the Dinner, return to your minibus and finish your evening with a hotel drop-off.