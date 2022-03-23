Gozo, called Għawdex (aow-desh) in Malti, is a gloriously pretty island, with what the 19th-century nonsense poet Edward Lear called a 'pomskizillious and gromphibberous' landscape. He coined the words to describe the island's fairy-tale hillocks topped by enormous churches, its hidden, glittering coves, and its sculptured coastal cliffs.

Gozo moves at a much slower pace than its bigger, busier neighbour. Although it is more than one-third the size of Malta, it has less than one-tenth of the population – only about 30,000 Gozitans live here (and they are Gozitans first, Maltese second). This is a lovely place to kick back, with sandy beaches, rocky coves, excellent scuba-diving and snorkelling, plus history in the form of megalithic temples and medieval citadels.

For foodies, there's the appeal of vineyard visits and great oceanfront dining on fresh seafood, and just a short boat ride away is the glorious Blue Lagoon on tiny Comino.