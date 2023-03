This winery near Xagħra en route from Victoria to Marsalforn sells good wine under the Marsamena and Ancient Gods labels, and has a well-stocked farm shop with its own Gozo sea salt, honey, olive oil, chutneys, capers and sun-dried tomatoes. Occasional food and wine tours (per person €16 including lunch) are held at 1pm on Saturdays. Booking ahead is essential.

See the website to confirm the tours are running.