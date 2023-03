In the back streets to the north of the village square lies Xerri’s Grotto. This underground cavern, complete with stalactites and stalagmites, is unusual in that it is entered through a private house. Having discovered the cave beneath his home, the owner decided to cash in on the tourist potential. Xerri’s Grotto was discovered in 1923 when Antonio Xerri was digging a well. It’s big, deep and interesting. If noone is there, just wait and someone will quickly show up.