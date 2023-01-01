San Blas Bay

San Blas, a tiny, rock-strewn bay with some patches of coarse, rust-coloured sand, is backed by steep, terraced fields with prickly-pear hedges. There's parking space for only a handful of cars at the beginning of the very narrow track above the bay. It's a steep walk down to it, but you can take a jeep down or up (€2.50 per person).

Bring a picnic lunch and a mask and fins for snorkelling as the water is quite shallow and very clear. You can walk to San Blas from Nadur in about 30 minutes; it's just over 2.5km from town (take Triq San Blas off Triq it-Tiġrija, two blocks north of Nadur's church). Bus 303 heads here hourly from Victoria (18 minutes), via Nadur (five minutes). Alight at the Weraq bus stop then walk 600m to the beach.