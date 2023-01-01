Calypso's Cave overlooks the sandy beach of Ramla Bay – it's a 30-minute walk from Xagħra's village square. The cave itself is hardly worth the hike – it's just a hollow under an overhang at the top of the cliff – but the views are.

On a calm day you can see the remains of an artificial reef extending into the sea. This was part of the defences built by the Knights of St John to prevent attackers landing on the beach. In theory, the enemy ships would run aground on the reef, where they would be attacked using primitive mortarlike weapons.